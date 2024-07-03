Amanda Seales Gives Advice To Black Business Owners At Newark’s Black Creative Economy Summit

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

During her keynote speech at Newark’s Black Creative Economy Summit, Amanda Seales shared her thoughts on how Black business owners should head in. She spoke passionately from her perch in a director’s chair on the stage at Newark Symphony Hall.

Seales recommended that Black business owners divorce themselves from the idea that they should be modeling their companies on best practices that have traditionally served White businesses.

Moving Different

“We just need to operate differently than what has been demonstrated for us, and I feel like the only blueprint that’s been told to Black people that works is what White people do,” she said. “And that is not a real thing.”

As an independent producer, Seales often develops her projects outside of more predictable pipelines.

The Black New Jersey Creative community gathered in the newly renovated ballroom to listen to the experiences of Seales and other creatives carving out space for themselves. The industries that the panelists have thrived in ranged from entertainment and fashion design to ice cream and beauty.

She encouraged a return to the resilience and creativity Black people have always turned to in search of survival. She advocated for increasing education and building an authentic community as well. Newark is a city that is heavily populated by Black people. Black businesses like Akwaaba Gallery, Vonda’s Kitchen, Scoops Ice Cream Bar, Daryl Stewart Productions, and Source Of Knowledge are cherished by residents. The owners of these businesses sometimes band together to support one another. Seales recommended this method of operating during her keynote.

Creative Connections

“It’s just about how we interconnect with each other to make that work,” she said. “And I do believe that one of the key elements of that is going to be how we educate ourselves and how we educate each other. And we have to take it as a responsibility. We have to take it as an obligation.”

“The Black Creative Economy Summit showcases the incredible power and potential of our community when we come together to support and uplift each other,” said Talia Young, President and CEO of Newark Symphony Hall.

Newark Symphony Hall and Newark Arts developed the summit with support from United, Audible, and other firms maintaining a prominent presence in Newark that often work with Black business owners on projects. Its historic venue has been home for Black creativity for generations. Panelists including rapper Lady Luck and BrownMill founder Justis Pitt-Goodson discussed their motivations for diving into entrepreneurship. They also answered questions from attendees about the best practices for building and operating a sustainable company.

Beyond The Bank

Seales acknowledged the economic and political climates before warning against isolation. “In this time, we’re going to see folks really make choices. And they’re going to choose to either stand by themselves or stand with everybody, and in that time, you’re gonna have to ask yourself. Am I somebody that stands by myself or that stands with the group,” she continued.

“We don’t do enough of that,” she added.

She spoke about her own needs.

“My art has to have value beyond value, and it takes more than my imagination to do that. It requires community. Integrity is what keeps us a community and economy is what keeps you by yourself. As Black creatives, we always make something from nothing, but the reality is that there has to be a unity that comes from within us. We need to have a sense of mindfulness about our creativity,” she said.

Bracing For Impact

She described working together as a means of “bracing for impact” in a season that literally feels like it is a matter of life or death. “Bracing for impact means building; your tribe means conversing, communicating, getting out of our silos,” she said.

Seales later explained that she was not feeling well. That didn’t stop her from receiving a standing ovation from those in attendance who resonated with her message.

She emphasized the need for imagination and innovation as well.

“Our resilience has always come from our ability to innovate. And obviously I’ve said that word several times today because I wanted to be retained if there’s anything that you take from what I’m saying I want to retain,” said Seales. She reiterated her intention in repeatedly addressing the crowd, wanting to ensure they understood her before she departed.

The Need For Innovation

“I want y’all to remember the word. Innovative and how many ways it can exist in your space? How it exists not just on a career path, a professional level but how it exists in your internal space. How do I innovate how I’m existing?”

Black businesses have been heavily impacted by a concentrated effort to dilute legal protections intended to address the impact of systemic racism.

Seales suggested that guests refine their media diets to remain informed. She reminded them that Black people have faced challenges since the reconstruction era.

“While we’re here, we need to do that in the most Innovative way, which is how we were able to get here. Because we had folks who found innovative ways to survive and to thrive I find it amazing that even in the midst of such terror as slavery, We still found love,” she continued.

“So no matter what’s coming to us, we’re gonna figure it out. Because love is always there, and as creatives, we are always making from a place of love. And so I know that we’re always going to continue to do that.”

DON’T MISS:

5 Things We Learned About Amanda Seales’ ‘Club Shay Shay’ Interview

Netflix’s ‘Black Barbie’ Explores The Black Women Mattel Workers Who Fought For Black Barbie

Amanda Seales Gives Advice To Black Business Owners At Newark’s Black Creative Economy Summit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com