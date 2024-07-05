Listen Live
Ice Cube Expands Big 3 League, New Team Coming To Houston

Published on July 5, 2024

Ice Cube

Source: Getty / Radio One

Ice Cube‘s Big 3 basketball continues to grow, as a major purchase was announced just before the July 4th holiday. Energy executives Eric Mullins and Milton Carroll have purchased the rights to the third location-based BIG3 franchise with plans to base the team in Houston. Carroll and Mullins will take ownership for the 2025 season, when all BIG3 teams will represent home markets.

“We need to plant our roots in cities so we can be more than a rolling all-star game coming through,” Cube said after the first team was sold for $10 million in Los Angeles earlier this year. “It’s really about growing the sport and the league.”

BIG3 Commissioner, Clyde Drexler echoed those sentiments.

“I could not be happier to see Eric and Milton take the reins of the Houston BIG3 franchise,” said BIG3 Commissioner, Clyde Drexler. “Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz have always surrounded themselves with the best of the best, and I know personally that there could be no better stewards of a Houston team than Eric and Milton. They have a demonstrated ability to build fantastic investments, and on top of that they are strong leaders who are committed to giving back to their communities and I can’t wait to see them bring that energy to this franchise next season.”

Another major city set to join the Big 3 expansion is Miami, which purchased was a group of investors led by media, sports, real estate, and hospitality executive Heath Freeman.

 

Ice Cube Expands Big 3 League, New Team Coming To Houston  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

