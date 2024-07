Tools For School 2024!

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

RADIO ONE ATLANTA & IN PARTNERSHIP WITH AMERIGROUP COMMUNITY CARE PRESENTS THE BOOST MOBILE TOOLS FOR SCHOOLS TOUR 2024. WE’RE HITTING FULTON COUNTY, COBB COUNTY AND DEKALB COUNTY WITH BACK-TO-SCHOOL SUPPLIES, FREE HAIRCUTS, COMMUNITY RESOURCES, SNACKS, MUSIC, FUN AND MUCH MORE!

WEDNESDAY, JULY 17TH….. JOIN US IN COBB COUNTY AT THE RIVERSIDE EPI-CENTER FROM 11AM TO 2PM

SUNDAY, JULY 28TH CATCH US AT EXCHANGE PARK IN DECATUR FROM 1PM TO 5PM.

AND ON SUNDAY, AUGUST 4TH WERE IN FULTON COUNTY AT COLLEGE PARK ELEMENTARY FROM 12PM TO 4PM.

IT’S THE 2024 TOOLS FOR SCHOOL TOUR BROUGHT TO YOU BY BOOST MOBILE, MCDONALKD’S, AMERIGROUP COMMUNITY CARE, GLAMOROUS GEMZ, DEKALB COUNTY PARKS & REC, ATLANTA FIRE & RESCUE, LEVEL UP BARBERSHOP AND RADIO ONE ATLANTA

