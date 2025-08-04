Listen Live
Entertainment

Christian Coleman Defends Sha'Carri Richardson After Arrest

Christian Coleman Defends Girlfriend Sha’Carri Richardson After She Was Arrested For Domestic Violence

Published on August 4, 2025

Sha’Carri Richardson’s boyfriend, Christian Coleman, is defending the sprinter after she was arrested for domestic violence.

Sha'Carri Richardson and Christian Coleman
Source: Brendan Moran / Jane Barlow – PA Images

As previously reported, the alleged incident happened at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, according to the police report obtained by USA Today Sports. Police say Coleman was the victim in the incident.

“For me personally, I feel like it was a sucky situation all round,” Coleman said about Richardson’s arrest during a Sunday press conference. “I don’t feel like she should have been arrested. I mean people have discussions and emotions and stuff like that. She has things that she needs to work on for herself, of course. So do I, so do you, so does everybody. But I’m the type of guy who’s in the business of extending grace, and mercy and love.”

Coleman’s statement comes after he competed in the 100 and 200 meters at the U.S. Track and Field Championships. He failed to qualify for next month’s world championships, running a season-best 9.86 in the 100 and placing fifth. He placed sixth in the 200, running a season-best 20.02. Despite not qualifying, he clarified that the incident at the airport didn’t affect him at the U.S. championships.

According to reports from People, Richardson and Coleman were traveling together when they got into a verbal altercation after going through TSA security. An arresting officer reportedly witnessed Sha’Carri push her boyfriend multiple times, causing him to fall into a column. Airport security footage allegedly documented Coleman trying to walk away from the altercation, but she “kept bumping into him.” Authorities added that she allegedly threw a pair of headphones at him.

Even following the altercation, Coleman seemed to defend his girlfriend as he “refused to press charges” and “declined to be a victim.” Still, Richardson was arrested and was booked at the South Correctional Entity in Des Moines, Wash., on Sunday, July 27. Jail records show she was released the following day, Monday, July 28.

“She’s a human being and a great person,” Coleman said of Richardson, per USA Today. “To me she’s the best female athlete in the world. I see it every day.”

Following her arrest, USA Track and Field issued a brief statement, saying, “USATF is aware of the reports. We do not have a comment on this matter,” reports People.

Christian Coleman Defends Girlfriend Sha’Carri Richardson After She Was Arrested For Domestic Violence  was originally published on bossip.com

