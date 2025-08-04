Bill Burr Bashes Fox News, CNN And Conservatives

Source: Bruce Glikas / Getty

The web was buzzing after remarks from comedian Bill Burr calling out conservative Ben Shapiro and CNN and Fox News in an interview went live. Burr was a guest on Vulture’s Good One podcast, and his no-holds-barred take on the current climate was punctuated with a biting criticism of Shapiro who complained that Burr was “going woke” after his criticism of CEOs who he labeled “greedy” and “selfish” after the murder of UnitedHealthcare head Brian Thompson last December.





“He doesn’t even know what that word means,” Burr said of Shapiro, who he has been engaged in a war of words with since last summer. “His definition of woke is white liberals’ definition of woke, and they didn’t even know what it was; they just took the word from Black people. That’s the worst thing about our people — not only do we take from other cultures, we don’t even take the time to understand the definition.”



Burr also spoke about how people like Shapiro operate from a position of cowardice, mentioning the hate sent towards him and his wife, actress Nia Renee Hill. “There’s an ugliness out there right now where if you’re a racist, if you’re an antisemite, if you’re a psycho nationalist and you want a softball interview, there’s podcasts out there where you can get one,” Burr continued. “They will laugh at your f*cking bad jokes and give you this pass. There’s a really ugly thing going on out there, and we’ve already seen what it does to a nation, and it’s not the way to go.”



The 57-year-old comedian also took aim at CNN and Fox News, making it clear that he has issues with the right and the left sides of the political aisle. “I trash ’em both because that is my job,” Burr said. “I’m not flying either one of their flags; it’s the people who pay them that’s the problem. And they’re always distracting us with other stuff. CNN and Fox News are a f*cking disease.” He also spoke about having the chance to host Saturday Night Live after the last presidential election as an “honor,” noting: “And I made fun of Kamala, and I made fun of Trump, and then I did a couple of silly jokes. I kept it light. I don’t put that level of importance on my act. What I’m finding is that people keep trying to categorize what you’re doing.”



Bill Burr Bashes Fox News, CNN And Conservatives was originally published on hiphopwired.com