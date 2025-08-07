Listen Live
Candace Owens Triples Down On Brigette Macron Claim?

Candace Owens Seemingly Triples Down On Brigette Macron Claims Despite Lawsuit

Candace Owens is being sued by French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigette, for defamation related to the debunked claim.

Published on August 7, 2025

Candace Owens speaks on the 1st day of CPAC (Conservative...

Candace Owens seemingly tripled down on debunked claims that French President Emmanuel Macron’s wife, Brigette Macron, was born a man in a recent discussion with Tucker Carlson. Candace Owens claimed that President Donald Trump warned her to stop promoting the conspiracy theory, even as she faces a defamation lawsuit from the Macrons.

Candace Owens sat down with Carlson on his podcast, and the topic of Brigette Macron arose in their conversation. Owens, who created an entire investigative docuseries about Macron’s wife, told Carlson that President Trump called her earlier in the year to warn her off the warpath.

Owens said the initial warning came from an unnamed White House official reportedly close to Trump, but she rebuffed the request. That action prompted Trump to call her in February, adding that the president didn’t seem to fully understand what the issue was.

“Emmanuel Macron personally flew to D.C. and asked Trump to ask me to shut up, to just stop speaking about his wife,” Owens is heard saying to Carlson. Owens continued with, “He said he was very confused when the leader of France took him aside during negotiations for Ukraine and Russia to inquire about whether or not he knew Candace Owens.”

In July, the Macrons filed a defamation lawsuit against Owens in a Delaware court, citing the pundit’s “smear campaign” against Mrs. Macron. The aforementioned docuseries was also named in the 219-page complaint.

Photo: Getty

Candace Owens Seemingly Triples Down On Brigette Macron Claims Despite Lawsuit  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

