Listen Live
Entertainment

Dabl Network Announces Back-To-School Marathon

‘Get Schooled’ Dabl Network Announces 24-Hour Marathon Of Back-To-School-Themed Episodes From Beloved Black Sitcoms

Sharpen your pencils and set your alarms — class is in session this Sunday with Dabl Get Schooled, an all-day back-to-school-themed marathon featuring classic episodes of The Jamie Foxx Show, Living Single, and more.

Published on August 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

For your nostalgic viewing pleasure

Dabl Network

Source: Dabl Network

Class is in session this weekend on Dabl Network with “Dabl Get Schooled,” a 24-hour marathon of back-to-school-themed episodes from some of TV’s most beloved Black sitcoms.

The event kicks off Sunday, August 10, at 6 a.m. ET/PT and runs all day with double airings, morning and evening, of each episode.

Related Stories

The binge-worthy lineup includes The Jamie Foxx Show, Living Single, Everybody Hates Chris, Girlfriends, Moesha, Sister, Sister, The Parkers, One on One, The Game, Are We There Yet?, and Half & Half.

From awkward first days and college dorm drama to hilarious classroom moments, a press release reports that the schedule is packed with nostalgic laughs.

Full Schedule for Sunday, August 10 (ET/PT)

6am & 6pm – Half & Half “The Big Employee Benefits Episode”

6:30am & 6:30pm – Half & Half “The Big Pomp and Circumstance Episode”

7am & 7pm – The Jamie Foxx Show “Traffic School Daze”

7:30am & 7:30pm – The Jamie Foxx Show “The After School Special”

8am & 8pm – Living Single “I Love This Game”

8:30am & 8:30pm – Living Single “School Daze”

9am & 9pm – Girlfriends “The Declaration of Lynndependence”

9:30am & 9:30pm – Girlfriends “Sex, Lies and Books”

10am & 10pm – Girlfriends “The Game”

10:30am & 10:30pm – Girlfriends “Stand and Deliver”

11am & 11pm – The Game “The Rules of the Game”

11:30am & 11:30pm – The Game “Baby B.S.”

12pm & 12am – Sister, Sister “Home Sweet Dorm”

12:30pm & 12:30am – Sister, Sister “Greek To Me”

1pm & 1am – Everybody Hates Chris “Everybody Hates The Pilot”

1:30pm & 1:30am – Everybody Hates Chris “Everybody Hates Corleone”

2pm & 2am – Are We There Yet? “The Man and the Bragging Snafu Episode”

2:30pm & 2:30am – Are We There Yet? “The Parent Teacher Trap Episode”

3pm & 3am – One on One “School Dazed”

3:30pm & 3:30am – One on One “Daddy, I Don’t Need An Edumacation”

4pm & 4am – Moesha “Day One”

4:30pm & 4:30am – Moesha “A Terrible Thing Happened On My Tour Of College”

5pm & 5am – The Parkers “Grape Nuts”

5:30pm & 5:30am – The Parkers “Internship”

Dabl Network, available over the air in most U.S. markets through CBS Television Stations, celebrates classic sitcoms starring Black actors and comedians, including Girlfriends, Moesha, One on One, The Game, Half & Half, Sister, Sister and The Parkers.

Viewers can check local listings or visit DablTVNetwork.com to find out where to watch.

The post ‘Get Schooled’ Dabl Network Announces 24-Hour Marathon Of Back-To-School-Themed Episodes From Beloved Black Sitcoms appeared first on Bossip.

‘Get Schooled’ Dabl Network Announces 24-Hour Marathon Of Back-To-School-Themed Episodes From Beloved Black Sitcoms  was originally published on bossip.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Drake Names WWE Powerhouse Rhea Ripley as His Latest “Muse”

REVISED - Laptop Giveaway
Contests

Hot @ Nite’s Random Laptop Giveaway

2012 BET Awards - Show
Entertainment

ATL Rapper Ca$h Out Sentenced To Life in Sex Trafficking Case

Sports

Laila Ali Shaded By Ex-Stepmom Over Shields Fight Offer

Amiri - Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall 2025
14 Items
Entertainment

Royal Baddie Alert: French Montana Engaged To Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra

Entertainment

August Alsina Finally Confirms Relationship With Younger Boo Zu, Shuts Down Grooming Allegations: ‘Y’all Pick And Choose Who To Judge’

Big Boogie Birthday Bash interview
3:11
Birthday Bash

Big Boogie Brings Big Energy to #BirthdayBashATL

Bill Walsh at Stanford
Sports

Super Bowl-Winning Head Coaches Who Were Head Coaches In College

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close