‘Get Schooled’ Dabl Network Announces 24-Hour Marathon Of Back-To-School-Themed Episodes From Beloved Black Sitcoms

Class is in session this weekend on Dabl Network with “Dabl Get Schooled,” a 24-hour marathon of back-to-school-themed episodes from some of TV’s most beloved Black sitcoms.

The event kicks off Sunday, August 10, at 6 a.m. ET/PT and runs all day with double airings, morning and evening, of each episode.

The binge-worthy lineup includes The Jamie Foxx Show, Living Single, Everybody Hates Chris, Girlfriends, Moesha, Sister, Sister, The Parkers, One on One, The Game, Are We There Yet?, and Half & Half.

From awkward first days and college dorm drama to hilarious classroom moments, a press release reports that the schedule is packed with nostalgic laughs.

Full Schedule for Sunday, August 10 (ET/PT)

6am & 6pm – Half & Half “The Big Employee Benefits Episode”

6:30am & 6:30pm – Half & Half “The Big Pomp and Circumstance Episode”

7am & 7pm – The Jamie Foxx Show “Traffic School Daze”

7:30am & 7:30pm – The Jamie Foxx Show “The After School Special”

8am & 8pm – Living Single “I Love This Game”

8:30am & 8:30pm – Living Single “School Daze”

9am & 9pm – Girlfriends “The Declaration of Lynndependence”

9:30am & 9:30pm – Girlfriends “Sex, Lies and Books”

10am & 10pm – Girlfriends “The Game”

10:30am & 10:30pm – Girlfriends “Stand and Deliver”

11am & 11pm – The Game “The Rules of the Game”

11:30am & 11:30pm – The Game “Baby B.S.”

12pm & 12am – Sister, Sister “Home Sweet Dorm”

12:30pm & 12:30am – Sister, Sister “Greek To Me”

1pm & 1am – Everybody Hates Chris “Everybody Hates The Pilot”

1:30pm & 1:30am – Everybody Hates Chris “Everybody Hates Corleone”

2pm & 2am – Are We There Yet? “The Man and the Bragging Snafu Episode”

2:30pm & 2:30am – Are We There Yet? “The Parent Teacher Trap Episode”

3pm & 3am – One on One “School Dazed”

3:30pm & 3:30am – One on One “Daddy, I Don’t Need An Edumacation”

4pm & 4am – Moesha “Day One”

4:30pm & 4:30am – Moesha “A Terrible Thing Happened On My Tour Of College”

5pm & 5am – The Parkers “Grape Nuts”

5:30pm & 5:30am – The Parkers “Internship”

Dabl Network, available over the air in most U.S. markets through CBS Television Stations, celebrates classic sitcoms starring Black actors and comedians, including Girlfriends, Moesha, One on One, The Game, Half & Half, Sister, Sister and The Parkers.

Viewers can check local listings or visit DablTVNetwork.com to find out where to watch.

