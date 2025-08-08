Listen Live
Entertainment

Asher Watkins Fatally Gored By Cape Buffalo In South Africa

Texas Exec Asher Watkins Fatally Gored By Cape Buffalo In South Africa

Asher Watkins was on a guided safari trip earlier in the month in South Africa when the Cape buffalo charged his group unprovoked.

Published on August 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Asher Watkins

Asher Watkins, a Dallas business executive and millionaire ranch owner, was fatally gored by a Cape buffalo while on a guided safari trip in South Africa earlier in the month. According to reports, Asher Watkins did not provoke the buffalo, which charged his group without warning.

As reported by PEOPLE, Asher Watkins, 52, is the owner of Watkins Ranch Group in Dallas, Texas. Watkins was on a guided hunting trip in the province of Limpopo with Coenraad Vermaak Safaris on August 3. According to a statement from the safari company provided by Hans Vermaak, the attack was unprovoked.

From PEOPLE:

“It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts we confirm the tragic death of our client and friend Asher Watkins from the USA,” Hans Vermaak said in the statement.

“On Sunday 3rd August, while on a hunting safari with us in South Africa’s Limpopo Province, Asher was fatally injured in a sudden and unprovoked attack by an unwounded buffalo,” he added.

According to experts, Cape buffalo can become extremely violent when wounded, but injuries of this sort are not unprecedented.

Coenraad Vermaak Safaris says that Asher Watkins was a familiar presence at the company’s guided hunts, and says it will support the family after the tragic loss.

Photo: Facebook

Texas Exec Asher Watkins Fatally Gored By Cape Buffalo In South Africa  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Drake Names WWE Powerhouse Rhea Ripley as His Latest “Muse”

REVISED - Laptop Giveaway
Contests

Hot @ Nite’s Random Laptop Giveaway

2012 BET Awards - Show
Entertainment

ATL Rapper Ca$h Out Sentenced To Life in Sex Trafficking Case

Sports

Laila Ali Shaded By Ex-Stepmom Over Shields Fight Offer

Amiri - Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall 2025
14 Items
Entertainment

Royal Baddie Alert: French Montana Engaged To Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra

Entertainment

August Alsina Finally Confirms Relationship With Younger Boo Zu, Shuts Down Grooming Allegations: ‘Y’all Pick And Choose Who To Judge’

Big Boogie Birthday Bash interview
3:11
Birthday Bash

Big Boogie Brings Big Energy to #BirthdayBashATL

Bill Walsh at Stanford
Sports

Super Bowl-Winning Head Coaches Who Were Head Coaches In College

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close