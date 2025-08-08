Listen Live
Entertainment

Diddy's Lawyer Aims For Home Confinement After Sentencing

Diddy’s Lawyer Aims For Home Confinement After Sentencing

Marc Agnifilo, the attorney for Sean "Diddy" Combs, is angling for home confinement for his client after his sentencing.

Published on August 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Sean 'Diddy' Combs convicted in New York, faces prison as judge denies bail

As Sean “Diddy” Combs awaits sentencing in the wake of his explosive sex trafficking and racketeering case, his attorney, Marc Agnifilo, is hoping to secure home confinement for his client. In a recent interview, Agnifilo believes. Diddy will get between 1 to 3 years for the prostitution charges related to the matter and promises that the mogul will seek professional help outside the confines of prison.

TMZ reports that Marc Agnifilo sat down with TMZ Live’s Harvey Levin via a teleconference chat to discuss Diddy’s case and the Bad Boy Records honcho’s plans to address his issues to rehabilitate himself.

Related Stories

Levin asked Agnifilo if he would seek home confinement for Diddy, which the star attorney says is something their side is considering. Further, Agnifilo says he’s assembled professionals to assist his client’s transition from prison to wider society with the aim of getting Diddy the care and support that he’ll need to address what he called “deficits” in his life.

Check out the TMZ Live chat with Marc Agnifilo below.

Photo: Getty

Diddy’s Lawyer Aims For Home Confinement After Sentencing  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Drake Names WWE Powerhouse Rhea Ripley as His Latest “Muse”

REVISED - Laptop Giveaway
Contests

Hot @ Nite’s Random Laptop Giveaway

2012 BET Awards - Show
Entertainment

ATL Rapper Ca$h Out Sentenced To Life in Sex Trafficking Case

Sports

Laila Ali Shaded By Ex-Stepmom Over Shields Fight Offer

Amiri - Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall 2025
14 Items
Entertainment

Royal Baddie Alert: French Montana Engaged To Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra

Entertainment

August Alsina Finally Confirms Relationship With Younger Boo Zu, Shuts Down Grooming Allegations: ‘Y’all Pick And Choose Who To Judge’

Big Boogie Birthday Bash interview
3:11
Birthday Bash

Big Boogie Brings Big Energy to #BirthdayBashATL

Bill Walsh at Stanford
Sports

Super Bowl-Winning Head Coaches Who Were Head Coaches In College

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close