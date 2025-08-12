Listen Live
Entertainment

Beyoncé Wins First Emmy Award for Netflix's 'Beyoncé Bowl'

Beyoncé Wins First Emmy Award for Netflix’s ‘Beyoncé Bowl’

Published on August 12, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Baltimore Ravens v Houston Texans
Source: Brooke Sutton / Getty

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter is officially an Emmy winner. The Television Academy announced Tuesday, August 12, the winners of the 77th Emmy Awards in juried categories from costume, animation, motion design and and more.

The superstar won in the category of outstanding costumes for variety, nonfiction or reality programming for her Netflix Christmas special, “Beyoncé Bowl.”

“Beyoncé Bowl” was a special Houston halftime show that streamed NFL Christmas Gameday.

Related Stories

Fellow costume designers on her creative team, Shiona Turini, Erica Rice, Chelsea Staebell and Molly Peters, also share in this award.

Related: Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour Wraps As Highest Grossing Country Tour

Beyoncé also stands a chance to win Emmys in two other categories for the Netflix special, including outstanding variety special (live) as a performer/executive producer and outstanding directing for a variety special.

Beyoncé has received 10 Emmy nominations overall in her career. The singer has won 35 Grammys, making her the most decorated Grammy winner in history.

Her other Primetime Emmy nominations include:

  • 2025: Best Variety Special (Live) for “Beyoncé Bowl” — pending
  • 2025: Best Directing for a Variety Special for “Beyoncé Bowl” — pending
  • 2019: Best Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) for “Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé”
  • 2019: Best Directing for a Variety Special for “Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé”
  • 2019: Best Writing for a Variety Special for “Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé”
  • 2019: Best Music Direction for “Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé”
  • 2016: Best Directing for a Variety Special for “Lemonade”
  • 2016: Best Variety Special for “Lemonade”
  • 2015: Best Special Class Program for “On the Run Tour: Beyonce and Jay Z”
  • 2013: Best Special Class — Short-Format Live-Action Entertainment Program for “Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show”

Beyoncé Wins First Emmy Award for Netflix’s ‘Beyoncé Bowl’  was originally published on foxync.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Drake Names WWE Powerhouse Rhea Ripley as His Latest “Muse”

REVISED - Laptop Giveaway
Contests

Hot @ Nite’s Random Laptop Giveaway

2012 BET Awards - Show
Entertainment

ATL Rapper Ca$h Out Sentenced To Life in Sex Trafficking Case

Sports

Laila Ali Shaded By Ex-Stepmom Over Shields Fight Offer

Amiri - Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall 2025
14 Items
Entertainment

Royal Baddie Alert: French Montana Engaged To Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra

Entertainment

August Alsina Finally Confirms Relationship With Younger Boo Zu, Shuts Down Grooming Allegations: ‘Y’all Pick And Choose Who To Judge’

Big Boogie Birthday Bash interview
3:11
Birthday Bash

Big Boogie Brings Big Energy to #BirthdayBashATL

Bill Walsh at Stanford
Sports

Super Bowl-Winning Head Coaches Who Were Head Coaches In College

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close