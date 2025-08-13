Listen Live
Pop Culture

G Herbo’s Journey & Spirit Airlines’ Future

Trending On The Timeline: G Herbo Opens Up About Mental Health; Spirit Airlines Faces Turbulence

G Herbo shares his mental health story; Spirit Airlines warns of financial struggles. Get the full story here.

Published on August 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Trending on The Timeline Cover
Source: ione nicole thomas / IONE, VIA NICOLE THOMAS


On DJ Misses’ “Trending on the Timeline” segment, rapper G Herbo revealed a personal struggle, shedding light on his longstanding battle with anxiety and fear for his safety. Speaking courageously, he admitted to never leaving his home without a weapon since age 15 due to fears of violence, even bringing one to his grandmother’s funeral. However, G Herbo is now taking proactive steps towards healing by speaking with a therapist. His goal? To find peace and leave his house feeling secure, not fearful. This heartfelt moment underscores the importance of prioritizing mental health, particularly within communities disproportionately affected by systemic issues.

The discussion then shifted to the financial woes of Spirit Airlines. Fresh out of bankruptcy, the budget carrier revealed it might be out of business within a year. Blaming factors like high costs, low demand for leisure travel, and decreased profitability, Spirit is scrambling to rebrand with new routes, premium seats, and even staff layoffs. While their current bookings are secure, travelers planning future trips are advised to grab travel insurance to avoid potential disruptions.

Related Stories

DJ Misses emphasized the franchise’s legacy of offering affordable flights—an aspect greatly valued by many. But as the company battles these hurdles, doubts about its longevity arise.

Trending On The Timeline: G Herbo Opens Up About Mental Health; Spirit Airlines Faces Turbulence  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Drake Names WWE Powerhouse Rhea Ripley as His Latest “Muse”

REVISED - Laptop Giveaway
Contests

Hot @ Nite’s Random Laptop Giveaway

2012 BET Awards - Show
Entertainment

ATL Rapper Ca$h Out Sentenced To Life in Sex Trafficking Case

Sports

Laila Ali Shaded By Ex-Stepmom Over Shields Fight Offer

Amiri - Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall 2025
14 Items
Entertainment

Royal Baddie Alert: French Montana Engaged To Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra

Entertainment

August Alsina Finally Confirms Relationship With Younger Boo Zu, Shuts Down Grooming Allegations: ‘Y’all Pick And Choose Who To Judge’

Big Boogie Birthday Bash interview
3:11
Birthday Bash

Big Boogie Brings Big Energy to #BirthdayBashATL

Bill Walsh at Stanford
Sports

Super Bowl-Winning Head Coaches Who Were Head Coaches In College

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close