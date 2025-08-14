Listen Live
Kid Cudi Hated Testifying In Diddy Trial, Says It Was The Right Thing

Kid Cudi Keeps It Real: Hated Testifying In Diddy’s Trial, But Says It Was The Right Move

Kid Cudi recently spoke about how tough it was to testify in the legal case involving Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Published on August 14, 2025

Sziget Festival 2025
Source: Didier Messens / Getty

During an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Cudi admitted that he really didn’t enjoy the experience.

“I was just there because I had to be,” he said, according to TMZ. “I hated every minute of it.”

Even though it was hard for him, Cudi said he showed up to support singer Cassie, who has accused Diddy of abuse. “I’ve always just wanted to see Cassie thrive and do well and be happy because I know she was living a nightmare,” he said. “And I was just there to support her. That’s what kind of gave me peace with it when I sat down in that chair.”

While testifying, Cudi talked about threats he says he got from Diddy, and how his car was set on fire with a Molotov cocktail. He believes Diddy may have been involved, especially after Diddy found out about Cudi’s past relationship with Cassie. Cudi also spoke about the experience during an interview with CBS Mornings earlier this week. “I knew I was helping Cassie, I just wanted to be there and help her out,” he said. “I know I did the right thing, so that’s all that matters.”

Even though it was stressful and uncomfortable, Cudi made it clear that he feels good about standing up for someone he believes was going through a very hard time. He might have hated the process, but he says supporting Cassie gave him peace.

Cudi also dropped his memoir, giving fans a real look at his life off the stage. He talks about growing up in Cleveland, dealing with depression and addiction, and how he found his way in music. Even though it was stressful and uncomfortable, Cudi made it clear that he feels good about standing up for someone he believes was going through a very hard time.

Kid Cudi Keeps It Real: Hated Testifying In Diddy’s Trial, But Says It Was The Right Move  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

