Bardi’s Back! Cardi Shares Dazzlingly Decadent Video For ‘Imaginary Playerz,’ Hints The ‘One And Only’ Jay-Z Personally Approved The Sample

Bardi’s baaaack! The rapper dropped a dazzlingly decadent music video from her upcoming album, and she’s diamond-dripping while yachting.

Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty

On Friday, August 15, the rapper dropped her latest single, “Imaginary Playerz.” The new song–which will be on her upcoming album, Am I the Drama?–samples Jay-Z’s song of the same name from his 1997 album, In My Lifetime, Vol. 1. The release of the single was accompanied by a music video, which shows Cardi living a life of luxury, illustrating the grandiose lifestyle she’s become accustomed to.

Prior to the song’s release, Cardi B suggested that Jay-Z himself approved of the song and her paying homage. While talking to her fans in a video about getting the sample cleared, the Bronx native revealed that the hip-hop legend replied to approve the use of his song at a kismet time.

Jay-Z’s latest studio album, released in 2017, is titled 4:44. His thirteenth studio album is known for its introspective and personal themes, with the rapper reflecting on his marriage, family, and personal struggles throughout the project–which could hint at what Cardi’s gearing up to do with her upcoming project.

“Imaginary Playerz” was produced by DJ SwanQo, OctaneThisThatGas, and Sean Island, and it comes with a video that Cardi B directed with Patience Foster. Am I the Drama?, the former reality star’s long-awaited sophomore studio album, is set to drop on September 19 and will include her highly successful singles “WAP,” “Up,” and “Outside.”

Check out Cardi’s new video down below:

Ahead of the song’s release, Cardi took to social media to tease that she got the single cleared by “the one and only,” which fans could only assume means Jay-Z himself.

“There [were] a lot of Hip Hop heads in the building … and they heard ‘Imaginary Players,’ and they absolutely love it,” Cardi told fans during an X Spaces session on Aug. 13, per Rap-Up. “This song is like a staple for me … I have to get it approved by the one and only.”

The star went on to admit that she would’ve been okay if the answer had been no, saying, “If he didn’t approve it, I probably wouldn’t [have] even [felt] a certain type of way [either], because it’s like, ‘OK, maybe I just had to come a little bit harder.’ But I’m glad that I came hard and he loved it.”

“If only y’all knew the story of what I had to go through with this single,” the rapper told her fans on an earlier Instagram Live. “I fought really hard to put this song out because some people wanted a different direction, but it’s like, I want my next single to be more of a Hip Hop direction.”

The post Bardi’s Back! Cardi Shares Dazzlingly Decadent Video For ‘Imaginary Playerz,’ Hints The ‘One And Only’ Jay-Z Personally Approved The Sample appeared first on Bossip.

Bardi’s Back! Cardi Shares Dazzlingly Decadent Video For ‘Imaginary Playerz,’ Hints The ‘One And Only’ Jay-Z Personally Approved The Sample was originally published on bossip.com