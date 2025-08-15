Listen Live
Entertainment

Chance The Rapper Breaks 6-Year Silence With Long-Awaited Album

Chance The Rapper is back with 'Star Line,' his first album in six years. 

Published on August 15, 2025

Star Line Pop Up With Chance The Rapper
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Chance The Rapper is back with Star Line, his first album in six years. 

The Chicago rapper has teamed up with big names like Lil Wayne, Young Thug, Joey Bada$$, and the rarely seen Jay Electronica for this new project. According to a statement, the album reflects Chance’s journey over the past few years, both personally and artistically. He made Star Line with his longtime producer DexLvL, and it was inspired by his travels to Ghana, Jamaica, and various art events around the world.

The music blends Hip-Hop, soul, and experimental sounds, with lyrics focused on identity, resilience, and legacy. Even though he’s been all over the world, the album still stays connected to his roots in Chicago and Black culture.

This is also Chano’s first album since his divorce from Kirsten Corley. The two share two children, and Chance talked about the situation on CBS Mornings. “Family is one of the biggest things for me,” he said. “It’s important to keep an environment for the kids where they know they’re the priority.”

He also revealed that one of the songs, “Space and Time,” is about navigating his relationship with the mother of his children.

Fans have been waiting on Star Line for a while, but Chance delayed it because he didn’t like how people were referring to it. In an Instagram video, he explained that he didn’t appreciate fans calling it just “the album” instead of using its name. “Stop calling it ‘the album,’” he said from his tour bus. With Star Line, Chance shares his growth, both as an artist and a person, marking a strong return after years away from the spotlight.

Chance The Rapper Breaks 6-Year Silence With Long-Awaited Album

