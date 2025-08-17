Listen Live
Desktop banner image

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Entertainment

Pharrell Williams Launches VIRGINIA, New Platform And Brand

The home of his much anticipated adidas Adistar Jellyfish sneaker.

Published on August 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

FASHION-FRANCE-DIOR HOMME
Source: EMMA DA SILVA / Getty

 

Pharrell Williams continues to create. He has launched VIRGINIA, a new creative platform and brand as an ode to his home state. 

As per Hype Beast Pharrell Williams has just added yet another notch on his creative director belt. This week he announced the formation of VIRGINIA. The initiative will only will serve as a creative platform but will be an additional brand he will oversee. According to a press release, VIRGINIA is “a direct connection between Pharrell and his audience, offering a window into his creative world. Rooted in his home state of Virginia and reaching globally, it is a destination for music, community, limited-edition merchandise, live events, and boundary-pushing design.” 

Related Stories

Pharrell Williams expressed his vision for the platform in a formal statement. “Virginia is where I’m from, but it’s also who I am creatively. It’s my space to dream, and a way to connect with people who are dreaming too” he said. Skateboard P will also leverage VIRGINIA as a brand for apparel, accessories and more. The launch offers several items carrying the label name ranging from t-shirts, tote bags, two-piece bikinis, beach accessories and more. 

Also included in the opening week is the much anticipated adidas Adistar Jellyfish. Originally teased earlier this year, VIRGINIA is offering a raffle for those feeling lucky enough to score on the hyped sneaker early. “Crafted with a cold cement construction and a tailored fit, this shoe offers a quiet statement in comfort and composure,” reads product description. “No overt tech: just form, flow, and Pharrell’s signature human approach to design.”

VIRGINIA will live on Pharrell Williams’ Black Yacht Rock website, the same name of his quietly released 2024 album. 

Pharrell Williams Launches VIRGINIA, New Platform And Brand  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Drake Names WWE Powerhouse Rhea Ripley as His Latest “Muse”

REVISED - Laptop Giveaway
Contests

Hot @ Nite’s Random Laptop Giveaway

2012 BET Awards - Show
Entertainment

ATL Rapper Ca$h Out Sentenced To Life in Sex Trafficking Case

Sports

Laila Ali Shaded By Ex-Stepmom Over Shields Fight Offer

Amiri - Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall 2025
14 Items
Entertainment

Royal Baddie Alert: French Montana Engaged To Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra

Entertainment

August Alsina Finally Confirms Relationship With Younger Boo Zu, Shuts Down Grooming Allegations: ‘Y’all Pick And Choose Who To Judge’

Big Boogie Birthday Bash interview
3:11
Birthday Bash

Big Boogie Brings Big Energy to #BirthdayBashATL

Bill Walsh at Stanford
Sports

Super Bowl-Winning Head Coaches Who Were Head Coaches In College

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close