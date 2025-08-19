Listen Live
Joey Badass Announces Tour With Ab-Soul & Rapsody

Joey Bada$$ is hitting the road later this year for "The Dark Aura Tour", and he’s bringing along Ab-Soul and Rapsody.

Published on August 19, 2025

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - July 16, 2025
Source: PG/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Joey Bada$$ is hitting the road later this year for “The Dark Aura Tour“, and he’s bringing along Ab-Soul and Rapsody.

The tour is named after his brand new single “Dark Aura,” which just dropped, and it’s all leading up to the release of his next album, “Lonely At The Top“. The tour kicks off October 16 in Boston and will travel through 25 cities, including big stops like Chicago, L.A., Houston, Atlanta, and more. Things will wrap up on November 20 in Philadelphia.

Joey shared the full list of dates on Instagram, and fans were quick to show love. One person wrote, “I am so there! Both Rapsody and Ab-Soul in the building!” Others were asking for shows in Europe, since this tour is only in North America for now. Joey had originally planned to release “Lonely At The Top” on August 1, but it got delayed just days before. In a video message, he told fans the delay wasn’t his fault.

The NY rapper said the album was done and ready, but his label, Columbia Records, pushed it back. He made it clear that there were no issues with samples or features, just label problems. “This is a clear example of the label getting in the way,” he said.

Now, the album is officially set to drop on August 29. Shortly after that, Joey, Ab-Soul, and Rapsody will hit the stage for what’s sure to be a powerful and high-energy tour. Tickets for *The Dark Aura Tour* go on sale Thursday, August 21. Fans better act fast, this one’s going to be big.

Joey Badass Announces Tour With Ab-Soul & Rapsody  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

