Rapper Bloodhound Q50 Taunts His Opps After Reportedly Being Shot

Source: @bloodhoundq50.762 / IG

Chicago drill rapper Bloodhound Q50 is making waves online after reports claimed he was shot in St. Louis.

According to rumors, he and three others were left in critical condition after being ambushed. Some say Q50 was set up and lured to a fake show before the shooters opened fire, spraying his car with bullets. Still, nothing has been officially confirmed by police or his team, so take all of this with caution.

Adding more drama to the situation, there are also rumors that Q50 stole $60,000 from another rapper. Some believe that may have led to the alleged shooting, but again, it’s all unconfirmed at this point.

Despite everything being said, Bloodhound Q50 doesn’t seem too worried. Instead of laying low, he went on Instagram and seemed to mock the whole situation. In one post, he’s smiling in a Rolls-Royce with a bold caption: “Notorious like Big Poppa but I ain’t goin like Chris Wallace…” — a reference to The Notorious B.I.G. He went on to call himself “the goblin” and talked about not showing sympathy, even for mothers.

He didn’t stop there. In his Instagram Story, he posted videos of himself snorting a substance and talking trash to whoever might be after him. It was clear he was using the moment to show he’s still standing and not backing down.

Right now, fans are confused, and no one knows what’s real. Until we get official word, it’s hard to tell if this is all hype or something serious. One thing’s for sure, Bloodhound Q50 is using the clout to his advantage.

