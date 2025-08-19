Judge Approves Return Of Young Thug’s Seized Property After YSL Trial

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

A judge has ruled that rapper Young Thug can get back the property that was taken from him during the YSL trial.

On Monday, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Paige Whitaker approved a request from his lawyers to return the items. These included $149,426 in cash, a 2022 Chevrolet Corvette, a 2022 Porsche 911, and a 2018 Lamborghini Aventador. Before the hearing, Thugger’s legal team filed a motion to dismiss the state’s attempt to permanently take the property.

They argued that the prosecutors didn’t hold a hearing within 60 days after a court order allowed the forfeiture process to continue. This, they said, was a violation of the legal timeline. Prosecutors disagreed, saying it was actually the defense who asked to delay the hearing back in May. They also said that ATL rappers lawyers didn’t object to the new hearing date until they filed the motion to dismiss. Still, the judge ruled in favor of Thug.

Love Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL? Get more! Join the Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The state does have the right to appeal the decision, so this might not be the end of the matter.

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, reached a plea deal in October 2024. He pleaded guilty to most of the charges against him and no contest to conspiracy to violate the RICO Act and being involved in a criminal street gang. His plea deal ended his part in the YSL trial, which started in November 2023. As part of the deal, he was sentenced to five years in prison, which was counted as time already served, followed by 15 years of probation. There is also a 20-year prison sentence added on, but that will be canceled if he follows all the rules of his probation.

Getting his property back is another win for Young Thug as he continues to put the legal battle behind him.

Judge Approves Return Of Young Thug’s Seized Property After YSL Trial was originally published on hiphopwired.com