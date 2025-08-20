Listen Live
Entertainment

Rep. Nicole Collier Joined By Texas House Democrats In Protest

Rep. Nicole Collier Supported By Texas House Democrats In Tearing Up “Permission Slips”

Rep. Nicole Collier's refusal to accept an ordered police escort gains support from her Democratic Party colleagues via a grand gesture.

Published on August 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Texas Democrats To Reportedly Return To State After Governor Ends Special Session

Texas House Rep. Nicole Collier continues to defy an order stating that all Democratic Party members of the chamber’s body cannot move about without a police escort. Rep. Nicole Collier was joined this week by some of her party colleagues, who all performed a grand gesture in solidarity.

By way of a continuous livestream on the Texas House Democrats‘ YouTube page, some of Rep. Nicole Collier’s colleagues have joined her inside the House chamber to join her protest of House Speaker Dustin Burrows’ order that all members of the party be under the watch of a police escort. Referring to Burrows’ order as a “permission slip,” the Democrats dramatically ripped the documents apart on the livestream.

Related Stories

The order is in response to several Texas House Democratic Party members leaving the state to disrupt a vote on a redistricting plan that could give the primarily red state five more seats in the legislature.

Rep. Gene Wu, the House minority leader from Houston, and Rep. Vincel Perez of El Paso, spent the night with Collier in support. Rep. Penny Morales Shaw of Houston and Cassandra Garcia Hernandez of Dallas also joined Collier on the House floor. In the image above, Rep. Mihaela Plesa was photographed tearing apart the order.

Watch the Texas House livestream below.

Photo: Getty

Rep. Nicole Collier Supported By Texas House Democrats In Tearing Up “Permission Slips”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Drake Names WWE Powerhouse Rhea Ripley as His Latest “Muse”

REVISED - Laptop Giveaway
Contests

Hot @ Nite’s Random Laptop Giveaway

2012 BET Awards - Show
Entertainment

ATL Rapper Ca$h Out Sentenced To Life in Sex Trafficking Case

Sports

Laila Ali Shaded By Ex-Stepmom Over Shields Fight Offer

Amiri - Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall 2025
14 Items
Entertainment

Royal Baddie Alert: French Montana Engaged To Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra

Entertainment

August Alsina Finally Confirms Relationship With Younger Boo Zu, Shuts Down Grooming Allegations: ‘Y’all Pick And Choose Who To Judge’

Big Boogie Birthday Bash interview
3:11
Birthday Bash

Big Boogie Brings Big Energy to #BirthdayBashATL

Bill Walsh at Stanford
Sports

Super Bowl-Winning Head Coaches Who Were Head Coaches In College

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close