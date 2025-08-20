Listen Live
Politics

Tamar Braxton Health Scare & Family Matters Reboot

Trending on the Timeline: Tamar Braxton’s Health & Family Matters Reboot

Tamar Braxton asks for prayers after serious injuries while Family Matters animated reboot awaits green light from Warner Brothers.

Published on August 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Trending on The Timeline Cover
Source: ione nicole thomas / IONE, VIA NICOLE THOMAS


The culture is buzzing today with two major stories that have everyone talking. From prayers for our girl Tamar Braxton to some exciting news about a potential 90s reboot, let’s break down what’s trending on the timeline.

Sending Love to Tamar Braxton

First and most importantly, we need to lift up Posted On The Corner alumni Tamar Braxton in our prayers right now. The singer took to her Instagram story yesterday with some heartbreaking news that had fans shook. In her own words, she said, “I struggle to write this, but everyone keeps calling me. And honestly, I can’t even really talk to anybody because I’m so weak. Almost died.”

Related Stories

Tamar revealed she was found in a pool of blood over the weekend with serious facial injuries. She’s dealing with a fractured nose, lost some teeth, and has limited mobility. The fact that she even took the time to let us know she’s okay while going through this shows her heart.

We don’t need all the details—what matters is that our girl is alive and asking for our support. The least we can do is keep her in our thoughts and prayers as she recovers from whatever happened. Tamar has always been real with her fans, and right now she needs that love returned.

Family Matters Getting the Animation Treatment

On a brighter note, get ready for some nostalgic vibes! Remember Family Matters from the 90s? Well, it might be making a comeback as an animated series, and honestly, we’re here for it.

Bryton James, who played little Richie Crawford back in the day, spilled the tea about this potential reboot. He’s been working behind the scenes, creating pilots and getting animators on board. The whole concept is ready to go—they just need Warner Brothers to give them the green light.

What makes this reboot different is how they’re approaching it. Instead of just rehashing the same old content, they’re taking classic episodes and modernizing them for 2025. Think of it as remixing your favorite songs but for TV. They’re keeping the heart of what made Family Matters special while making it relevant for a whole new generation.

This isn’t just another lazy reboot attempt. The team is putting in real work to make sure it hits different. Animation opens up so many creative possibilities too—they can do things that wouldn’t have been possible with the original live-action format.

Stay tuned as both stories develop, and don’t forget to keep Tamar in your prayers!

Trending on the Timeline: Tamar Braxton’s Health & Family Matters Reboot  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Drake Names WWE Powerhouse Rhea Ripley as His Latest “Muse”

REVISED - Laptop Giveaway
Contests

Hot @ Nite’s Random Laptop Giveaway

2012 BET Awards - Show
Entertainment

ATL Rapper Ca$h Out Sentenced To Life in Sex Trafficking Case

Sports

Laila Ali Shaded By Ex-Stepmom Over Shields Fight Offer

Amiri - Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall 2025
14 Items
Entertainment

Royal Baddie Alert: French Montana Engaged To Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra

Entertainment

August Alsina Finally Confirms Relationship With Younger Boo Zu, Shuts Down Grooming Allegations: ‘Y’all Pick And Choose Who To Judge’

Big Boogie Birthday Bash interview
3:11
Birthday Bash

Big Boogie Brings Big Energy to #BirthdayBashATL

Bill Walsh at Stanford
Sports

Super Bowl-Winning Head Coaches Who Were Head Coaches In College

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close