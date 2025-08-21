Listen Live
Snoop Dogg Turns Ash Into Cash: Burnt Blunt Art Sells For Six Figures

Snoop Dogg has found another creative way to make money, this time by selling art made from his burnt-out blunts.

Published on August 21, 2025

TOPSHOT-FRANCE-CULTURE-MUSIC-CONCERT-RAP
Source: ANNA KURTH / Getty

A total of seven pieces were sold at auction, bringing in nearly $150,000. One piece, called “Snoop Doggy Dogg Genesis Burn”, sold for $70,000. It features his 1993 mugshot and includes a blunt that Snoop himself smoked.

The unusual artwork shows just how strong Snoop’s fanbase is and how much people are willing to pay for a piece of his history. But that’s not all Snoop has been up to. He also just bought a stake in Swansea City, a soccer team in Wales. He now joins stars like Ryan Reynolds and Tom Brady, who have also invested in UK football clubs.

In a video, Snoop said, “I’ve worn a lot of kits in my life, but now I’m trying to find a kit that fits. One team, the underdogs, a team that feels like me. I’m talking about Swansea City. I’m not a player, I’m an owner. Swansea City, we coming to a hood near you.” In a statement, he added, “My love of football is well known, but it feels special to make my move into club ownership with Swansea City. The story of the club and the area really struck a chord with me. This is a proud, working-class city and club. An underdog that bites back, just like me.”

The club also released a statement saying Snoop’s love for football and worldwide fame could help boost their profile and support their future goals.

Whether it’s turning ashes into art or joining the football world, Snoop keeps finding new ways to run up a bag.

