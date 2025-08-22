Listen Live
Celebrity

Lil Nas X Arrested, Hospitalized For Reported Possible Overdose

Lil Nas X Arrested, Hospitalized For Reported Possible Overdose While Wandering In Underwear

Lil Nas X has been hospitalized after allegedly assaulting an officer.

Published on August 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards
Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Lil Nas X was arrested after allegedly assaulting a police officer amid law enforcement calls that the musician was wandering in only his underwear in the streets of Los Angeles.

Citing a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson, People confirms that officers were dispatched just before 6 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 21, to the 1100 block of Ventura Blvd. after receiving reports of “a man nude in the street.”

According to the spokesperson, the suspect “battered an officer, so he was booked for battery on a [peace officer].” They added that the man was transported to the hospital for treatment and will be charged once released, at which point the booking process will proceed.

The LAPD spokesperson did not confirm the suspect’s identity. However, TMZ reported that the individual was Lil Nas X. The outlet published photos and videos that appeared to show the 26-year-old “Old Town Road” singer walking down Ventura Blvd. around 4 a.m. wearing only underwear and boots.

“Hey, don’t be late to the party tonight,” says Lil Nas X in the video to a bystander. “You know where the party is,” he adds.

He then continues to walk down the street in his underwear while singing and discussing a party.

https://x.com/TMZ/status/1958574199049523265

TMZ also claimed that multiple calls to the LAPD mentioned a possible overdose, though the department spokesperson could not confirm those reports to People.

Prior to his arrest, Lil Nas X was posting erratically on social media, with fans pointing out that he shared bizarre photos on his account.

We’re sending sincere well wishes to Lil Nas X.

This story is still developing…

The post Lil Nas X Arrested, Hospitalized For Reported Possible Overdose While Wandering In Underwear appeared first on Bossip.

Lil Nas X Arrested, Hospitalized For Reported Possible Overdose While Wandering In Underwear  was originally published on bossip.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Drake Names WWE Powerhouse Rhea Ripley as His Latest “Muse”

REVISED - Laptop Giveaway
Contests

Hot @ Nite’s Random Laptop Giveaway

2012 BET Awards - Show
Entertainment

ATL Rapper Ca$h Out Sentenced To Life in Sex Trafficking Case

Sports

Laila Ali Shaded By Ex-Stepmom Over Shields Fight Offer

Amiri - Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall 2025
14 Items
Entertainment

Royal Baddie Alert: French Montana Engaged To Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra

Entertainment

August Alsina Finally Confirms Relationship With Younger Boo Zu, Shuts Down Grooming Allegations: ‘Y’all Pick And Choose Who To Judge’

Big Boogie Birthday Bash interview
3:11
Birthday Bash

Big Boogie Brings Big Energy to #BirthdayBashATL

Bill Walsh at Stanford
Sports

Super Bowl-Winning Head Coaches Who Were Head Coaches In College

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close