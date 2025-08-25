Key Glock Reacts To The Acquittal Of Alleged Mastermind Of Young Dolph’s Murder—‘My City Failed’

Key Glock is disappointed in the verdict for the man accused of orchestrating the murder of Young Dolph. “My City Failed,” he tweeted and deleted after the acquittal of Hernandez Govan.

As previously reported, the trial centered on the brutal murder of Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., professionally known as Young Dolph, in a daytime ambush at a Memphis bakery in November 2021. Govan was not accused of being one of the shooters but of orchestrating the hit. Prosecutors claimed Govan had directed the two men who committed the ambush.

According to Fox 10, after about an hour of deliberation on Wednesday night and more on Thursday morning, the 12-person jury, composed of five men and seven women, returned a verdict of not guilty on both counts of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Following the acquittal, Govan and his legal team addressed the verdict and what it could mean for the future of Memphis’ justice system. When asked if he felt like his verdict could bring about change, Govan stated,

“I doubt it.” His attorney added a sobering thought: “if this is a microcosm of what’s going on, we should all be worried,” alluding to recent questions about the city’s jail and the lawmakers presiding over it.

Govan’s attorney further asserted, “We need to figure out why so many people are in jail and why they are being kept without bond.”

According to The JasmineBRAND, the verdict was met with stark disappointment from those close to Dolph.

Key Glock, who was not only Dolph’s cousin but also an artist signed to his Paper Route Empire label, took to social media to share his raw reaction. He wrote, “My city failed but what’s new ?????”

He also recently reflected to XXL about how he’d like his late cousin to be remembered.

“Like he is now. It’s being done the right way,” said the rapper.

He also shared the most important thing he’s learned from Young Dolph.

“His heart to give,” said Glock. “It rubbed off on me like real big because I know how it feel to not have, and I know how it feel to be blessed. My partners ain’t got what I got, but they know what’s mine is theirs. So, it’s like I just be happy God blessed a ni**a to be able to bless somebody else. That’s part of what I cherish the most. His heart to give.”

Despite the disappointment, another man, Justin Johnson, was found guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and being a felon in possession of a firearm and was sentenced to life in prison.

As for Govan, he’s already making a name for himself on social media. According to recent reports, he joined a live with blogger Ceddy Nash and confronted him about his coverage of the trial. The two seemingly plan to hash things out in person.

The post Key Glock Reacts To The Acquittal Of Alleged Mastermind Of Young Glock's Murder—'My City Failed' appeared first on Bossip.

