What’s Happening In Atlanta This Labor Day Weekend?

Atlanta is buzzing with excitement this Labor Day weekend, offering a variety of events that cater to all interests. From pop culture conventions to food festivals and football games, here’s a roundup of what’s happening in the city:



Dragon Con

The iconic five-day pop culture convention is back, featuring panels, gaming, cosplay, and more. A highlight is the Dragon Con Parade, which is free to watch on Saturday morning along Peachtree Street. The event runs from August 28 to September 1 in Downtown Atlanta.

Atlanta Black Pride Weekend

One of the largest celebrations of Black LGBTQ+ identity in the world, Atlanta Black Pride Weekend spans from August 27 to September 2. Events include day parties, live shows, and the Pure Heat Community Festival at Piedmont Park on Sunday. Proceeds from the weekend support LGBTQIA+ youth and individuals affected by HIV/AIDS.

ATL Hip Hop Day Festival

Celebrate Atlanta’s hip-hop culture with two days of free music, art, and dance battles at the Old Fourth Ward Skatepark. The festival runs from August 30 to 31, offering live DJ cyphers, rap battles, and local vendors.

Taste of Atlanta: Grand Tasting

Food lovers can indulge in unlimited tastings and live music at this one-night-only event in Alpharetta on August 28. Top chefs from North Fulton will showcase their culinary skills.



Football fans can head to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the Aflac Kickoff Games. Syracuse faces Tennessee on Saturday, August 30, and Virginia Tech takes on South Carolina on Sunday, August 31.

Other Highlights

LEGO Store Grand Opening : Check out the new store at Perimeter Mall on August 29.

: Check out the new store at Perimeter Mall on August 29. Chris Brown’s Breezy Bowl XX: The Grammy-winning entertainer hits Truist Park on August 30 and 31.

The Grammy-winning entertainer hits Truist Park on August 30 and 31. Big Peach Sizzler 10K & 5K : A Labor Day road race on September 1.

: A Labor Day road race on September 1. Karaoke Club at El Super Pan : Sing your heart out at The Battery on August 28.

: Sing your heart out at The Battery on August 28. BACARDÍ Rum Room Pop-Up: Enjoy rum tastings and cocktails in Buckhead on August 28–29.

Whether you’re into cosplay, community celebrations, or culinary delights, Atlanta has something for everyone this Labor Day weekend.

