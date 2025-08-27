Listen Live
Local

What's Happening In Atlanta This Labor Day Weekend?

What’s Happening In Atlanta This Labor Day Weekend?

Published on August 27, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Happy Labor Day
Source: anilakkus / Getty

Atlanta is buzzing with excitement this Labor Day weekend, offering a variety of events that cater to all interests. From pop culture conventions to food festivals and football games, here’s a roundup of what’s happening in the city:

Dragon Con

The iconic five-day pop culture convention is back, featuring panels, gaming, cosplay, and more. A highlight is the Dragon Con Parade, which is free to watch on Saturday morning along Peachtree Street. The event runs from August 28 to September 1 in Downtown Atlanta.

Atlanta Black Pride Weekend

One of the largest celebrations of Black LGBTQ+ identity in the world, Atlanta Black Pride Weekend spans from August 27 to September 2. Events include day parties, live shows, and the Pure Heat Community Festival at Piedmont Park on Sunday. Proceeds from the weekend support LGBTQIA+ youth and individuals affected by HIV/AIDS.

ATL Hip Hop Day Festival

Celebrate Atlanta’s hip-hop culture with two days of free music, art, and dance battles at the Old Fourth Ward Skatepark. The festival runs from August 30 to 31, offering live DJ cyphers, rap battles, and local vendors.

Taste of Atlanta: Grand Tasting

Food lovers can indulge in unlimited tastings and live music at this one-night-only event in Alpharetta on August 28. Top chefs from North Fulton will showcase their culinary skills.

College Football Kickoff

Football fans can head to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the Aflac Kickoff Games. Syracuse faces Tennessee on Saturday, August 30, and Virginia Tech takes on South Carolina on Sunday, August 31.

Other Highlights

  • LEGO Store Grand Opening: Check out the new store at Perimeter Mall on August 29.
  • Chris Brown’s Breezy Bowl XX: The Grammy-winning entertainer hits Truist Park on August 30 and 31.
  • Big Peach Sizzler 10K & 5K: A Labor Day road race on September 1.
  • Karaoke Club at El Super Pan: Sing your heart out at The Battery on August 28.
  • BACARDÍ Rum Room Pop-Up: Enjoy rum tastings and cocktails in Buckhead on August 28–29.

Whether you’re into cosplay, community celebrations, or culinary delights, Atlanta has something for everyone this Labor Day weekend.

What’s Happening In Atlanta This Labor Day Weekend?  was originally published on majicatl.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Drake Names WWE Powerhouse Rhea Ripley as His Latest “Muse”

REVISED - Laptop Giveaway
Contests

Hot @ Nite’s Random Laptop Giveaway

2012 BET Awards - Show
Entertainment

ATL Rapper Ca$h Out Sentenced To Life in Sex Trafficking Case

Sports

Laila Ali Shaded By Ex-Stepmom Over Shields Fight Offer

Amiri - Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall 2025
14 Items
Entertainment

Royal Baddie Alert: French Montana Engaged To Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra

Entertainment

August Alsina Finally Confirms Relationship With Younger Boo Zu, Shuts Down Grooming Allegations: ‘Y’all Pick And Choose Who To Judge’

Big Boogie Birthday Bash interview
3:11
Birthday Bash

Big Boogie Brings Big Energy to #BirthdayBashATL

Bill Walsh at Stanford
Sports

Super Bowl-Winning Head Coaches Who Were Head Coaches In College

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close