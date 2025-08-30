Listen Live
Reec & Junior Host Mega Farmers Market & Chicken Coop

Reec & Junior Host Mega Farmers Market & Chicken Coop Giveaway!

Mega Farmers Market & Chicken Coop Giveaway!

Published on August 30, 2025

Join Junior & Reec on Saturday, September 13th from 11 AM – 3 PM at the Tractor Supply parking lot (2661 Fairburn Rd., Douglasville) for the Mega Farmers Market & Chicken Coop Giveaway!

Enjoy gardening workshops, fresh fruits & veggies, food trucks, kids’ activities, and tons of giveaways. Reec will also be giving away a brand-new chicken coop — don’t miss it!

Bring the whole family for a day of fun, food, and farm vibes!

