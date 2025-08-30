Reec & Junior Host Mega Farmers Market & Chicken Coop
Reec & Junior Host Mega Farmers Market & Chicken Coop Giveaway!
Join Junior & Reec on Saturday, September 13th from 11 AM – 3 PM at the Tractor Supply parking lot (2661 Fairburn Rd., Douglasville) for the Mega Farmers Market & Chicken Coop Giveaway!
Enjoy gardening workshops, fresh fruits & veggies, food trucks, kids’ activities, and tons of giveaways. Reec will also be giving away a brand-new chicken coop — don’t miss it!
Bring the whole family for a day of fun, food, and farm vibes!
Reec & Junior Host Mega Farmers Market & Chicken Coop Giveaway! was originally published on majicatl.com
-
From Producer to Rapper: MexikoDro Stays True to His Roots
-
Royal Baddie Alert: French Montana Engaged To Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra
-
ATL Rapper Ca$h Out Sentenced To Life in Sex Trafficking Case
-
Gucci Mane Brings Out Rick Ross At Birthday Bash ATL 25 [VIDEO]
-
23 Atlanta Slang Words And Phrases That Drive The Culture
-
Big Boogie Brings Big Energy to #BirthdayBashATL
-
Meet the Girl Allegedly Co-Starring with Shannon Sharpe in Viral Video
-
21 Savage's Back to School Drive – Free Supplies & More Aug 3