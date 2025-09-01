Listen Live
Offset Speaks His Truth: The Album That Redefines Him

Published on September 1, 2025

Offset isn’t holding back anymore. In an exclusive sit-down with “Posted on the Corner,” the Atlanta rapper opened up about his self-titled album – a project he describes as “therapy” and calls the “realest” version of himself we’ve ever heard.

“I went through a lot of adversity publicly, and all the wrong messages getting put out,” Offset reveals, his voice carrying the weight of recent struggles. “I just wanted to give my true… let me say my words without having to say it online.”

Created in just six months, the album showcases a vulnerable side fans have never experienced. The opening track “Bodies,” recorded overseas in Tokyo and China, sets the tone for an emotional journey that had Offset questioning his own openness.

“I felt like I was being too vulnerable,” he admits. “I was like, I ain’t gonna put this out. But then all the women that work with me were like, ‘Nah, you gotta put that out. That’s how you feel.'”


 

The project features surprising collaborations, including John Legend, who “just randomly pulled up to the studio.” But it’s the introspective tracks like “Move On” that reveal Offset’s growth as both an artist and man.

“This is my book. This is my name on this shit – my real name,” he emphasizes, explaining why every detail mattered.

With visuals shot for each song depicting therapy sessions, Offset created something deeper than music – he crafted a healing experience. “It was a therapy album for me,” he reflects, proving that sometimes the most powerful art comes from our most painful moments.

Offset Speaks His Truth: The Album That Redefines Him  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

