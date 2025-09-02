News Brief: Spelman’s New Residence Hall & GA Lottery News!

Two major stories are capturing attention today: Spelman College’s ambitious new housing development and the Powerball jackpot that’s reached historic proportions.

Spelman College Unveils Massive New Student Housing Initiative

Spelman College, the prestigious historically black women’s college, is embarking on one of its most significant infrastructure projects to date. The institution has received approval for up to $140 million in tax-exempt bonds from the Fulton Board of Directors to construct a state-of-the-art residence hall.

Project Details and Features

This impressive development will span 230,000 square feet and provide housing for 760 students. The new residence hall goes beyond traditional dormitory concepts, incorporating cutting-edge technology throughout the facility. Students can expect modern amenities designed to enhance their academic and social experience.

Love ATL? Get more! Join the Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The project emphasizes sustainability and community building through dedicated green spaces. These areas are specifically designed to foster connection among students, creating environments where meaningful relationships can flourish outside the classroom.

Timeline and Construction Plans

Construction is scheduled to begin in May, with completion targeted for August 2028. This timeline strategically aligns with the start of the school year, ensuring seamless transition for incoming and returning students.

The project represents Spelman’s commitment to modernizing its housing facilities while maintaining the intimate, supportive community that has defined the institution for generations. This investment will significantly expand the college’s capacity to house students on campus, potentially reducing housing pressures that many urban colleges face.

Powerball Jackpot Soars to Historic $1.3 Billion

The Powerball lottery continues its remarkable climb after Monday night’s drawing produced no grand prize winner. The jackpot now stands at an staggering $1.3 billion, marking a significant milestone in lottery history.

Historical Significance

This jackpot ranks as the fifth largest in Powerball’s history and claims the ninth spot among all U.S. lottery games. These numbers underscore just how extraordinary this prize has become, capturing national attention and driving ticket sales across participating states.

The astronomical sum reflects the lottery’s reformed structure, which creates larger jackpots by making the grand prize more difficult to win while increasing smaller prizes.

Recent Winners and Next Drawing

While no one claimed the grand prize Monday night, the drawing wasn’t without winners. A fortunate player in Florida matched five numbers to win the $1 million Match 5 prize, proving that significant winnings are still possible even without hitting the jackpot.

The next drawing is scheduled for Wednesday night, giving hopeful players another chance to claim this historic prize. With each drawing that passes without a grand prize winner, the jackpot continues growing, potentially setting new records.

FOR MORE NEWS:

Keep up with Posted On The Corner on Instagram @potc.live for more content!