TS Madison Talks LGBTQ+ Rep on Morning Hustle

TS Madison Opens Up About LGBTQ+ Representation and Identity Struggles

Published on September 3, 2025

Transgender trailblazer TS Madison delivered a powerful message about LGBTQ+ representation and identity during her recent appearance on “The Morning Hustle” with Lore’l and Kyle Santillian.

The entertainer and podcast host didn’t hold back when discussing her viral interview with Raven-Symoné, defending her bold questioning style. “I’m TS Madison. Ain’t nothing too far,” she declared, explaining her approach to getting guests to open up authentically on her “Outlaws Podcast.”

Madison used the platform to address criticism of LGBTQ+ representation in children’s media, specifically defending Disney’s inclusion of same-sex couples in animated films. She challenged Snoop Dogg’s previous comments about such content, drawing parallels between historical discrimination against Black Americans and current attitudes toward LGBTQ+ people.

“Remember where we came from, we couldn’t drink at a water fountain,” Madison said, emphasizing how Black Americans faced similar exclusion from media representation. She argued that explaining diverse families to children doesn’t require sexualization, comparing it to simply saying a child was adopted.

The discussion revealed Madison’s personal journey of self-discovery and the internal struggles many LGBTQ+ youth face. She described growing up in environments where homosexuality was associated with death and condemnation, forcing her to suppress her identity.

“You force us to go through the matrix,” Madison explained, detailing how young LGBTQ+ people often feel trapped without outlets for expression or understanding.

Madison also addressed misconceptions about transgender women and their relationships, clarifying that men attracted to trans women aren’t necessarily gay. She emphasized the importance of distinguishing between identity, biological sex and orientation as separate concepts.

When discussing her mother’s appearance on her podcast, Madison revealed how parents often have predetermined expectations for their children without truly knowing them. “You already had it mapped out for me without even asking me,” she told her mother.

The interview highlighted Madison’s role as an advocate who creates safe spaces for honest conversations about identity and sexuality. Through her “Outlaws Podcast,” she provides a platform where guests can “get naked with me with their clothes on.”

Madison’s candid discussion underscored the ongoing need for LGBTQ+ representation and understanding in mainstream media and society.

TS Madison Opens Up About LGBTQ+ Representation and Identity Struggles  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

