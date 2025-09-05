Win Tickets To Check Out “The Long Walk!”
From the highly anticipated adaptation of master storyteller Stephen King’s first-written novel, and Francis Lawrence, the visionary director of The Hunger Games franchise films (Catching Fire, Mocking Jay – Pts. 1&2 , and The Ballad of the Songbirds & Snakes), comes THE LONG WALK, an intense, chilling, and emotional thriller that challenges audiences to confront a haunting question: how far could you go? You can win a pair of FANDANGO passes to see THE LONG WALK when it hits theaters Friday September 12th! REGISTER NOW to for your chance to win from Atlanta’s Number One Hip-Hop staiton, HOT 107.9!
-
Royal Baddie Alert: French Montana Engaged To Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra
-
From Producer to Rapper: MexikoDro Stays True to His Roots
-
ATL Rapper Ca$h Out Sentenced To Life in Sex Trafficking Case
-
Gucci Mane Brings Out Rick Ross At Birthday Bash ATL 25 [VIDEO]
-
23 Atlanta Slang Words And Phrases That Drive The Culture
-
Drake Names WWE Powerhouse Rhea Ripley as His Latest "Muse"
-
Big Boogie Brings Big Energy to #BirthdayBashATL
-
Miss Lawrence: HIV Awareness, Hollywood Insights, and Keeping It Real