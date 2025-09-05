Listen Live
Style & Fashion

Jazmine Sullivan Shows Us Why We Love Oversized Suits

Jazmine Sullivan’s Instagram Slay Reminds Us Why We’re Still Obsessed With The Oversized Suit Trend

The R&B singer's tailored blazer, pinstriped shorts, and bold red slingbacks prove oversized suiting is anything but basic.

Published on September 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Jazmine Sullivan's Instagram Slay Reminds Us Why We're Still Obsessed With The Oversized Suit Trend The 64th Annual Grammy Awards - Press Room
Source: Variety / Getty

Jazmine Sullivan isn’t just serving vocals—she’s serving looks. The powerhouse singer lit up the stage at Robert Glasper’s Blue Note Jazz Festival in California, held August 29–31, and afterward blessed Instagram with photos that prove oversized suiting is a trend and aesthetic that isn’t going anywhere.

And we are here for it.

Jazmine Sullivan Mixes Prints, Styles, & Color With Her Latest Oversized Suit Look

For her West Coast style moment, Jazmine played with proportion, print, and style. She rocked a charcoal-gray double-breasted blazer that was tailored perfectly. It hugged her shape and highlighted her curves while giving us a stylish, exaggerated moment.

Her jacket’s embroidered details and star motifs also stood out. She paired it with wide, pinstriped Bermuda shorts that gave the look movement and edge.

Bright red pointy-toe slingback pumps added a bold pop of color, tying the whole ensemble together. Glossy waves, a striking red lip, and dark shades elevated the power of the “Let It Burn” singer’s tailored fit.

From Jazmine Sullivan to Tracee Ellis Ross & Rihanna: Oversized Suits Is Having A Major Moment

Oversized suiting is having a major fashion wave. We’ve seen it on Tracee Ellis Ross, Rihanna, Zendaya, Ryan Destiny, and Kandi Burruss and now Jazmine is making it her own. The beauty of this trend is in its duality: masculine lines softened by feminine touches, sharp tailoring balanced with playful details.

It’s power dressing with personality.

And it works so well for Black women. We run everything from boardrooms to households to political meetings. It only makes sense that we’re claiming a trend that lets us move through all those spaces with authority and flair.

Oversized suiting can also be worn in so many ways. Think dressed up with heels and jewels for a red carpet (or stage, like in Jazmin’s case), or dressed down with sneakers and a graphic tee for a more comfortable, funky streetwear look.

You can also wear shorts, mini skirts, oversized pants, vests, ties, or pocket squares with this trend. Choices are endless.

We’re taking notes from Jazmine and several other it girls owning oversized style. It’s time to go big and bold – or go home.

Jazmine Sullivan’s Instagram Slay Reminds Us Why We’re Still Obsessed With The Oversized Suit Trend  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
MexikoDro @ Hot 107.9
18:42
Entertainment

From Producer to Rapper: MexikoDro Stays True to His Roots

Entertainment

August Alsina Finally Confirms Relationship With Younger Boo Zu, Shuts Down Grooming Allegations: ‘Y’all Pick And Choose Who To Judge’

2012 BET Awards - Show
Entertainment

ATL Rapper Ca$h Out Sentenced To Life in Sex Trafficking Case

Celebrity

Miss Lawrence: HIV Awareness, Hollywood Insights, and Keeping It Real

Big Boogie Birthday Bash interview
3:11
Birthday Bash

Big Boogie Brings Big Energy to #BirthdayBashATL

Sports

Laila Ali Shaded By Ex-Stepmom Over Shields Fight Offer

21 Savage - Issa Back to School Drive 2025
11:30
ATL

21 Savage’s Back to School Drive – Free Supplies & More Aug 3

4 Items
Entertainment

Happy B’Day: 44 Iconic Beyoncé Looks To Celebrate Bey’s 44th Birthday

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close