Win A Family 4-Pack of Tickets To Our Screening of “Gabby’s Dollhouse”

Source: R1 Promotions / R1

ATLANTA Screening Details:

Date: Saturday, September 20 @ 11:00 AM

Location: Regal Perimeter Pointe

ABOUT GABBY’S DOLLHOUSE: THE MOVIE

In the new film, Gabby (Laila Lockhart Kraner, reprising her role from the series) heads out on a road trip with her Grandma Gigi (four-time Grammy Award winner Gloria Estefan) to the urban wonderland of Cat Francisco. But when Gabby’s dollhouse, her most prized possession, ends up in the hands of an eccentric cat lady named Vera (Oscar® nominee Kristen Wiig), Gabby sets off on an adventure through the real world to get the Gabby Cats back together and save the dollhouse before it’s too late! Rated G