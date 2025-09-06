Case Closed? Wack 100 Says He Leaked Young Thug’s Jail Calls: ‘We Not Gonna Stop’

The mystery behind the leaked Young Thug jail calls may have just been solved, and the person allegedly responsible is none other than controversial talent manager Wack 100. While the audio clips have been making the rounds for weeks, it seems Wack 100 may have let it slip that he is behind the leaks.

Source: Prince Williams/Allen Berezovsky

The jail calls, which have provided a steady stream of drama for the past few weeks, have shown that Young Thug, while behind bars, has been quite the “chatter box.” He’s been accused of snitching on members of his YSL circle, particularly on Peewee Roscoe, and has also been heard talking poorly about several rappers, including Migos, Gucci Mane, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Durk, and Gunna. The most viral of these clips involved GloRilla, who was allegedly called “ugly” and disrespected for her looks during a conversation with his girlfriend, Mariah the Scientist.

GloRilla quickly responded with a spicy clapback of her own, pointing out the irony of his comments by tweeting, “Mind you dis da same n**** blowing my phone up to ask what color my eyes is lmaooo.” Thug did try to apologize, claiming he didn’t mean it and that he was just having a hard time while behind bars.

Love Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL? Get more! Join the Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The internet has been speculating for weeks about the source of the leaks, but now, a conversation between Wack 100 and DJ Akademiks may have given us the answer. Wack 100 has long been one of Thug’s loudest critics, believing wholeheartedly that he’s a snitch. However, his animosity reportedly intensified after Thug warned his artist, Lil Baby, that his close friend and Quality Control CEO, Pierre “P” Thomas, was a “rat and cannot be trusted.” As a result, “P” has been embroiled in a beef with Thugger, and it seems Wack 100 is taking a stand.

During the conversation with DJ Akademiks, Wack 100 was asked if it was “over” for Thug, to which he seemingly confessed to being the one behind the leaks, responding, “Yeah. We gon’ make sure of that… still got about two more hours of content… We not gon’ stop. F*ck dude.” Wack 100 then revealed that he would only stop the leaks if Thug apologizes to “P.” If Thug doesn’t, Wack 100 claims he’s got more calls, including some in which Thug speaks negatively about Mariah the Scientist.

While some social media users believed the City of Atlanta was behind the leaked phone calls, it looks like Wack 100 is claiming ownership of the demise of Young Thug.

The post Case Closed? Wack 100 Says He Leaked Young Thug’s Jail Calls: ‘We Not Gonna Stop’ appeared first on Bossip.

Case Closed? Wack 100 Says He Leaked Young Thug’s Jail Calls: ‘We Not Gonna Stop’ was originally published on bossip.com