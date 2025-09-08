Listen Live
Entertainment

MFT: When Sean Garrett Met Chris Brown

Songwriter Sean Garrett shares his "My First Time" story of when he met a young, ambitious teenager from VA named Chris Brown.

Published on September 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

MLK Weekend Doo Wop All R&B Soul Music Hosted By Keyshia Cole & Tank
Prince Williams

Songwriter Sean Garrett can still recall the electric energy he felt the first time he met a young, ambitious teenager from Virginia named Chris Brown. It was a meeting that would ignite some of the most successful pop and R&B collaborations of the mid-2000s.

Garrett, already a proven hitmaker, saw immense potential in the performer who walked into the studio. There was an undeniable star quality, a raw talent that was ready to be shaped.

RELATED: My First Time – Chris Blue Tells Us His Favorite First Time Moments

Backed by the production of Scott Storch, that initial encounter quickly blossomed into a powerful creative partnership. The two locked in, and the synergy was immediate. They channeled that energy directly into crafting what would become Chris Brown’s explosive debut single, “Run It!” The song shot to number one and established Brown as a formidable new force in music. The duo went on to create a string of hits that defined an era of dance-centric R&B, including the infectious “Gimme That” and the high-energy track “Wall to Wall.”

Garrett helped meld Brown’s incredible dance ability with a sound that was fresh, confident, and radio-ready. Their first session wasn’t just a meeting; it was the launching pad for a superstar and a testament to the magic that happens when the right creative minds connect.

Watch Sean Garrett explain his game-changing meeting with Chris Brown in more detail below, right here on “My First Time”:

MFT: When Sean Garrett Met Chris Brown  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
Celebrity

Miss Lawrence: HIV Awareness, Hollywood Insights, and Keeping It Real

21 Savage - Issa Back to School Drive 2025
11:30
ATL

21 Savage’s Back to School Drive – Free Supplies & More Aug 3

2012 BET Awards - Show
Entertainment

ATL Rapper Ca$h Out Sentenced To Life in Sex Trafficking Case

Invest Fest 2024
39 Items
News

Meet the Girl Allegedly Co-Starring with Shannon Sharpe in Viral Video

Big Boogie Birthday Bash interview
3:11
Birthday Bash

Big Boogie Brings Big Energy to #BirthdayBashATL

Entertainment

The Lo’Down with Lore’l: Kanye West Pops Up in Diddy’s Court Drama, Reginae Defends Lil Wayne

Entertainment

‘Sistas’ Stars Devale Ellis and Crystal Renee Hayslett Talk Growth, Authenticity, and Industry Challenges

The Long Walk Contest
Contests

Win Tickets To Check Out “The Long Walk!”

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close