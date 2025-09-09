Listen Live
Local

Atlanta Ranks 5th In New Apartment Construction in U.S.

Published on September 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1072 West Peachtree Street Under Construction
Source: Sean Davis / Getty

Metro Atlanta has solidified its position as a hub for growth, ranking 5th in the nation for new apartment construction in 2025, according to a report by RentCafe. With over 17,500 new units added this year, the region is outpacing most of the country, driven by strategic developments and a booming population.

Key Drivers of Growth

The surge in apartment construction is largely attributed to transformative projects like the Atlanta Beltline, which has spurred mixed-use developments and revitalized neighborhoods. Additionally, preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup have accelerated infrastructure and housing projects, particularly in downtown and Midtown Atlanta.

The city of Atlanta itself contributed significantly to the region’s ranking, adding 6,300 new units, placing it 6th among U.S. cities for apartment completions.

National Context

Metro Atlanta’s growth is part of a broader trend in the South, which is expected to account for over 50% of all new apartment developments in the U.S. this year. The region’s business-friendly environment, affordability, and job opportunities continue to attract new residents, fueling demand for rental housing.

Nationally, New York, Dallas, Austin, and Phoenix lead the rankings, with New York topping the list at 30,023 new units. However, Atlanta’s consistent growth highlights its rising prominence as a key player in the U.S. housing market.

Looking Ahead

As Atlanta prepares for the World Cup and continues to expand its urban infrastructure, the demand for rental housing is expected to remain strong. The city’s focus on creating live-work-play environments and its appeal to Millennials and Gen Z renters position it for sustained growth in the coming years.

Atlanta Ranks 5th In New Apartment Construction in U.S.  was originally published on majicatl.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
Celebrity

Miss Lawrence: HIV Awareness, Hollywood Insights, and Keeping It Real

21 Savage - Issa Back to School Drive 2025
11:30
ATL

21 Savage’s Back to School Drive – Free Supplies & More Aug 3

2012 BET Awards - Show
Entertainment

ATL Rapper Ca$h Out Sentenced To Life in Sex Trafficking Case

Invest Fest 2024
39 Items
News

Meet the Girl Allegedly Co-Starring with Shannon Sharpe in Viral Video

Entertainment

Fans Back Metro Boomin After Young Thug Says Drake Callously Called For Beats Soon After His Mom’s Passing

Big Boogie Birthday Bash interview
3:11
Birthday Bash

Big Boogie Brings Big Energy to #BirthdayBashATL

Entertainment

The Lo’Down with Lore’l: Kanye West Pops Up in Diddy’s Court Drama, Reginae Defends Lil Wayne

Entertainment

‘Sistas’ Stars Devale Ellis and Crystal Renee Hayslett Talk Growth, Authenticity, and Industry Challenges

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close