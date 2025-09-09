Gimme Sugar: Here’s What Happened When R&Swirlin’ Summer Walker Stepped Out With A Mystery Pop-Pop At The 2025 MTV VMAs

After years of (unsuccessfully) dating her type, recovering YN survivor Summer Walker stepped out with a mystery uncle daddy in a hilariously random surprise that trended during this year’s MTV VMAs show.

The “Girls Need Love” singer was all smiles with the unidentified gentleman who packed on the PDA the entire night as the official departure from ‘her type.’

To celebrate her release from the shackles of YNdom, she commemorated the moment with an Instagram post, captioned, ‘f*** my type.’

Naturally, ET‘s Denny Directo attempted to get the scoop on Summer’s ‘special friend’ before the singer swiftly shut down the question during the interview, saying, “Mind y’all business.”

But her mystery mister did reveal that they met through a “mutual friend in L.A.”

This comes months after Summer announced the split from Rico Recklezz in May after a brief somethingship that baffled fans.

“Yes I’m single but don’t be weird now y’all. I can’t even think about f*ckin w another man,” she said in a post while teasing her new album. “I love Rico. He really is a sweet man when he wants to be… That’s my Pumkin for life, things just didn’t align how we wanted cause we from two different worlds. Let’s move on now n not create false narratives…”

The eccentric rapper was the latest of her, uh, interesting romantic choices that include Lil Meech, Coop Cashington, and the father of her twin boys, LBRD Pharoh (whose real name is Larry Lambert).

Now, several disappointments later, it appears that Summer is finally shaking things up with her ‘special friend’ who we’re sure will be identified in the coming days.

What was your reaction to Summer’s uncle daddy surprise? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over her VMAs date on the flip.

