Listen Live
Entertainment

Ms. Williams AKA "Teacher Bae" Says She's Being Body Shamed

Ms. Williams AKA “Teacher Bae” Says She’s Being Body Shamed For Being Curvy

Ms. Williams often shares her fashion looks on her popular Instagram page, and says folks are siimply jealous of her body.

Published on September 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Ms. Williams aka Teacher Bae

Ms. Williams, a teacher and rising social media star, has been showcasing her fresh looks while educating the youth, earning her the nickname “Teacher Bae.” However, Ms. Williams says that critics of her “Teacher Bae” posts online are simply jealous of her body and are s haming her for being curvy.

TMZ caught up with Ms. Williams for a quick chat on TMZ Live to discuss her rise in online notoriety due to her looks and her response to the aforementioned critics.

“They’re complaining about my shape. That’s all I see, is shape shaming. That’s it. I don’t see anything else,” Ms. Williams told the hosts of TMZ LIve. She did say that her co-workers and students aren’t put off by her looks and support her fashion statements.

“Everybody loves me. They think I dress nice. I don’t have nothing to say about my students or my staff,” Ms. Williams added.

According to Ms. Williams’ Instagram page, she is a first-year reading teacher at an unnamed school. She is also a proud graduate of Florida State University We’ll share one of her recent posts below.

Photo: Instagram

Ms. Williams AKA “Teacher Bae” Says She’s Being Body Shamed For Being Curvy  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
National

Charlie Kirk Apparently Shot At Utah Event

Celebrity

Miss Lawrence: HIV Awareness, Hollywood Insights, and Keeping It Real

21 Savage - Issa Back to School Drive 2025
11:30
ATL

21 Savage’s Back to School Drive – Free Supplies & More Aug 3

Entertainment

Fans Back Metro Boomin After Young Thug Says Drake Callously Called For Beats Soon After His Mom’s Passing

Invest Fest 2024
39 Items
News

Meet the Girl Allegedly Co-Starring with Shannon Sharpe in Viral Video

Big Boogie Birthday Bash interview
3:11
Birthday Bash

Big Boogie Brings Big Energy to #BirthdayBashATL

2012 BET Awards - Show
Entertainment

ATL Rapper Ca$h Out Sentenced To Life in Sex Trafficking Case

The Long Walk Contest
Contests

Win Tickets To Check Out “The Long Walk!”

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close