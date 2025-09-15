Listen Live
DJ Misses, Su Solo, & Lore'l Host SUNDAE @ High Society

DJ Misses, Su Solo, & Lore’l Bring The Vibes For SUNDAE @ High Society

Published on September 15, 2025

Sundae 9.21.2025
Source: Su Solo for Hot 107.9 / R1

You ever been to a Su Solo Team Hennessy function? Have you ever been to One Music Fest? We got you! Sundae 9.21 at High Society Buckhead! Su Solo, DJ Misses, and Lore’l want you to pull up for the vibes and a chance to WIN a pair of tickets to One Music Fest courtesy of Team Hennessy ATL’s very own, Su Solo! 

Brunch is served until 3:45pm with the tapas and dinner menu served at 5pm until midnight. You’ll need to make a reservation for your group if you plan to eat with us, friend, by going to HighSocietyBuckhead.com. Otherwise, pull up for the vibes with Su Solo, DJ Misses, and Lore’l, and of course, a chance to WIN One Music Fest tickets!

#DjMisseSuSoLo

@TeamHennessyUS

Check Out Last Month's SUNDAE @ HIGH SOCIETY After The Jump!

Sundae - August
Source: Su Solo for Hot 107.9 / R1
Sundae - August
Source: Su Solo for Hot 107.9 / R1
Sundae - August
Source: Su Solo for Hot 107.9 / R1
Sundae - August
Source: Su Solo for Hot 107.9 / R1
Sundae - August
Source: Su Solo for Hot 107.9 / R1
Sundae - August
Source: Su Solo for Hot 107.9 / R1
Sundae - August
Source: Su Solo for Hot 107.9 / R1
Sundae - August
Source: Su Solo for Hot 107.9 / R1
Sundae - August
Source: Su Solo for Hot 107.9 / R1
Sundae - August
Source: Su Solo for Hot 107.9 / R1
Sundae 9.21.2025
Source: Su Solo for Hot 107.9 / R1
