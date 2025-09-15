Two GA Cities Shine on HGTV’s List of Most Charming Small Downtowns

Source: Jacob Boomsma / Getty

Two picturesque Georgia cities, Dahlonega and Athens, have earned spots on HGTV’s prestigious list of the “40 Most Charming Small Downtowns in America.” Both destinations, located within a 90-minute drive of Atlanta, showcase the state’s rich history, vibrant culture, and undeniable charm.



Dahlonega: A Gold Rush Gem in the Appalachian Mountains

Nestled in the Appalachian Mountains, Dahlonega is celebrated for its historic roots as a gold rush boomtown. HGTV highlighted its enchanting downtown, anchored by the Dahlonega Gold Museum, housed in one of Georgia’s oldest courthouses. Visitors can enjoy live music, artisan shops, and chocolate treats while soaking in the town’s historic ambiance.

Dahlonega is also renowned for its scenic beauty, featuring waterfalls, wineries, and festive Christmas displays that draw visitors year-round.





Athens: The Classic City with Southern Flair

Known as the “Classic City,” Athens is a vibrant college town steeped in Southern charm. Home to the University of Georgia and its beloved Bulldogs, Athens boasts restored Victorian-era architecture, a thriving music scene, and cultural landmarks like the historic Morton Theatre.

HGTV praised Athens for its blend of history and energy, encouraging visitors to explore the university’s North Campus and immerse themselves in the town’s lively atmosphere, especially during football season.





Georgia’s Place Among the Southeast’s Best

Dahlonega and Athens join other Southeast gems like Greenville, South Carolina, and Franklin, Tennessee, on HGTV’s list. Their inclusion underscores Georgia’s appeal as a destination for travelers seeking small-town charm with big personality.

Whether you’re drawn to Dahlonega’s gold rush history or Athens’ vibrant college-town vibe, these cities offer unforgettable experiences for locals and visitors alike.

