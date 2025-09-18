Dave Blunts Rips Ye For Trying To “Groom” Him For Nazism

Source: Lyvans Boolaky / Getty

It looks like the bond between rapper Dave Blunts and Ye fka Kanye West has been broken, evidenced in a new clip showing the Iowa native blasting West on a track he was working on in the studio. In a clip, which was posted to social media, Blunts is seen recording lyrics in the studio for the unnamed song, and then the footage reveals the rest of the line. “Cut off Kanye West, because that n***a tried to groom me,” he’s heard rapping in the clip. “N***as in my city talking bout how they gonna sue me.”

The former songwriter for West doesn’t stop there, as another track was posted on social media featuring Dave Blunts becoming more pointed with his disses. “Kanye West, he made me diss the jews,” he raps. “B***h I’m speaking out this is my truth / I’m so sick and tired of being groomed. … I’m not your cousin you can’t top me … Two cousins should not have sex / Two cousins should not 69.” The hook also shows Blunts making an apology for his association, rhyming: “Never meant to be that type of dude.”

The latter track refers to West’s controversial song “Cousins” (which Blunts and Playboy Carti appeared on), which was released in April. West rapped about an alleged incestuous relationship with a cousin when he was younger, and he would provide context in a post on X, formerly Twitter, saying he “sucked my cousin’s d**k till I was 14.”

Dave Blunts and Kanye West had been collaborators until recently, even sharing that the super producer and rapper was “doing better” and wasn’t going to be sharing antisemitic posts on social media again in July. But last month, Blunts began to display himself distancing from Ye, telling fans in an Instagram Story, “Stop asking me about YE music I don’t work w dude anymore I’m on my own path!”

He would then share an alleged conversation between the two via text message. In the screenshots, Blunts said he “can no longer continue to work on this album,” opting to go “on his own journey.” He continued, “It does not align with what you want me to do. I appreciate the opportunity but respectfully I’m out.” In response, West asked, “Ok thank you. What are the parts that didn’t align.” Blunts replied, “You are very lost. Please find God.”

