Friday's For The Girls: Young Thug Delays Album For Cardi B

Friday’s For The Girls: Young Thug Delays ‘Uy Scuti’ To Support Cardi B’s Album

Young Thug is hitting pause on his upcoming album "Uy Scuti", and he’s doing it to show love to Cardi B.

Published on September 18, 2025

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

The Atlanta rapper shut down rumors that he planned to release his album on September 19, the same day Cardi is dropping her long-awaited second album Am I The Drama?

“Y’all know I wasn’t dropping Friday, it’s a ladies day do yo sh*t @iamcardib,” Thug wrote on X, making it clear he wants Cardi to have the full spotlight. In a music world where artists often drop on the same day to compete, Thug’s move was a rare show of respect.

Cardi B’s new album is a big deal. It’s been six years since she released “Invasion of Privacy“, which won a Grammy and became a huge hit. Now with her second album finally on the way, fans are excited, and Thug is giving her the stage to shine.

Uy Scuti, named after one of the biggest stars in the universe, is expected to be Thug’s most ambitious project since his 2021 album “Punk“. If both albums dropped on the same day, it could have turned into a streaming battle. Instead, Thug turned the moment into something positive, calling it a “ladies day.”

Some fans think this move may also be about damage control. A leaked jail phone call recently showed Thug calling rapper GloRilla ugly, which upset a lot of women. There were also rumors he cheated on his girlfriend Mariah The Scientist right before he went to jail.

By showing support for Cardi, Thug may be trying to win back female fans and shift the attention. For now, all eyes are on Cardi’s big return.

Friday’s For The Girls: Young Thug Delays ‘Uy Scuti’ To Support Cardi B’s Album  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

