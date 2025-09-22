Listen Live
Entertainment

LeBron James Says He Will Always Have Love For Drake

Published on September 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Los Angeles Lakers v Toronto Raptors
Source: Cole Burston / Getty

LeBron James has finally publicly spoken on his current status with Drake. The NBA champion says he will always have love for Champagne Papi.

LeBron James Says He Will Always Have Love For Drake  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

As per Complex LeBron James met up with media personality Speedy Norman for the newest episode of 360. During the sit down the Los Angeles Laker discussed starting in sports as a teenager, his legacy on and off the court, some of the classic memes he has helped produce and more. Speedy also got him to talk about his love of music and asked about his relationship with Drake. “Always, always,” he said. “Always wish him the best. Obviously, um, different places right now, currently. He’s doing his thing, I’m doing mine. But it’s always love, for sure.”

Their issues seem to have started after LeBron James attended Kendrick Lamar’s The Pop Out: Ken & Friends concert last year. This was shortly after Kenny was dubbed the winner in the rap beef that shook the world. Since then the Hip-Hop community believes Drake has taken some shots at LeBron James specifically on his “Fighting Irish” freestyle. The 6 God also went on to unfollow LeBron James on social media.

You can see LeBron James discuss his bad golfing form, memes, Drake and more on 360 With Speedy below.

LeBron James Says He Will Always Have Love For Drake  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
Brandy & Monica Cereal N' Milk Assets
13 Items
Fashion

Brandy & Monica Share “Boss Babe” Dress Code for Joint Tour

27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

Rally Held At Pennsylvania State Capitol To Urge Governor To Open Up Lockdown Orders
21 Items
Entertainment

The Rapture Coming?! The Internet Roasts Viral Sept 23 Rumor

10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Drake Names WWE Powerhouse Rhea Ripley as His Latest “Muse”

Big Boogie Birthday Bash interview
3:11
Birthday Bash

Big Boogie Brings Big Energy to #BirthdayBashATL

Reebok x Cardi B "Mommy and Me"
13 Items
Entertainment

Bardi Mami: Cardi B’s Pregnancy Style Over The Years

21 Savage - Issa Back to School Drive 2025
11:30
ATL

21 Savage’s Back to School Drive – Free Supplies & More Aug 3

Entertainment

The Lo’Down with Lore’l: Kanye West Pops Up in Diddy’s Court Drama, Reginae Defends Lil Wayne

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close