Cardi B's First Week Sales For 'Am I The Drama?' Are In

Cardi B’s long-awaited sophomore album, "Am I The Drama?", is off to a strong, yet surprisingly modest, start, according to early projections.

Published on September 22, 2025

Cardi B greets fans in West Babylon, New York
Source: Newsday LLC / Getty

HITS Daily Double reports that the album is currently on pace to move between 125,000 and 150,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. That figure, largely driven by streaming performance, is based on projections that the LP will earn over 100 million streams in its debut week.

While those numbers might sound impressive to some, fans and industry watchers were quick to express surprise, noting that they seem low for an artist of Cardi B’s stature. The Bronx rapper has remained a dominant cultural presence since her explosive debut, and many expected her follow-up to “Invasion of Privacy” to surpass expectations. However, HITS notes that current figures are limited, and it’s unclear whether pure sales and merchandise bundles have been fully factored into the equation yet.

Fans online are debating over whether the projections reflect a true measure of Cardi’s star power or if they’re simply premature. Some speculate that once all formats are included, the total could rise significantly by week’s end.

Still, “Am I The Drama?” is making noise for more than just its numbers. The album is packed with headline-grabbing tracks, including “Pretty & Petty,” where Cardi takes direct shots at Bia, reigniting their simmering feud. On “Man Of Your Word,” she opens up about her rocky past marriage with Offset, offering a rare glimpse into her emotional world.

Packed with bars, real emotion, and plenty of attitude, the album already got the streets and socials buzzing, numbers or not.

Cardi B’s First Week Sales For ‘Am I The Drama?’ Are In  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

