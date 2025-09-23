Listen Live
Cardi B Makes Guinness Book Of World Records With New Album

Oh how far she's come from her 'Love & Hip Hop' days...

Published on September 23, 2025

Cardi B greets fans in West Babylon, New York
Source: Newsday LLC / Getty

This past Friday (Sept. 18) Cardi B finally released her sophomore album Am I The Drama? and not only did the project get rave reviews from her day ones and critics alike, but she made history along the way as the first rapper to make the Guinness Book of World Records with the project.

According to TMZ, Cardi B snatched a rare Guinness World Record achievement by actually using drones to deliver her albums to customers during release weekend. Getting the recognition for most deliveries with strategic marketing, the Grammy Award-winning artist took to social media to bask in her glory as she continues to prove DJ Self wrong for choosing Mariah Lynn over her ages ago (just sayin’). Showing how Walmart has been using drones to deliver her album, Cardi B expressed her gratitude to her fans and Walmart for helping her not only get her album out but also helping her make history in the process.

Per TMZ:

Kylie Galloway, a senior exec at Guinness World Records, tells TMZ Hip Hop the tandem of Cardi, Walmart, Wing Drone Delivery and Atlantic Records earned the newly minted GWR title for the most deliveries by UAV drones in one hour … with 176 deliveries by drones!!!

Cardi pounded the pavement in person to spread the album’s awareness … but using the power of new-age tech seems to be the way to go for artists in the future.

Love her or hate her, Cardi B is gonna Cardi B and if that includes her leaving her mark on history along the way, so be it.

What did y’all think of the new Cardi B album? Let us know in the comments section below.

Cardi B Makes Guinness Book Of World Records With New Album  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

