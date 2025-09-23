Listen Live
Entertainment

The Lo'Down: Cardi B’s Record-Breaking Moves, LeBron vs. Drake Drama

The Lo’Down: Cardi B’s Record-Breaking Moves, LeBron vs. Drake Drama

Published on September 23, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Lo Down with Lore'l - Featured, Show Images
Source: Creative Services / Reach Media

The “Lo’ Down” serves up the real deal with a fresh round of headline-making drama, major wins, and those “did-that-really-happen?” moments taking over social feeds. From shows being suspended to artists fueds, this entertainment update is packed with everything trending in the culture.


Jimmy Kimmel’s Return

Jimmy Kimmel is making his way back to television, but not without controversy. The Sinclair Broadcasting Group initially opposed his return, demanding he donate to Charlie Kirk’s family over a joke about Donald Trump. Despite the tension, an agreement was reached, likely influenced by financial losses from streaming service cancellations. Kimmel’s return is limited in some areas, but fans can still stream his show.

The View also weighed in on the Kimmel drama, emphasizing their commitment to speaking out on controversial topics. Whoopi Goldberg and the panel discussed the challenges of addressing sensitive issues in today’s polarized climate, highlighting the importance of staying vocal.Young Thug and YFN Lucci are set to drop albums this Friday, reigniting their long-standing feud. Despite past beef, Thug expressed respect for Lucci’s dedication to his family. However, the rivalry took a turn when Thug reposted a fan’s comment about his music, sparking a social media exchange. Fans are speculating about potential collaborations and drama, with Lil Baby’s involvement adding fuel to the fire.

RELATED: Hollywood Rides For Jimmy Kimmel After ABC Snatches Show: See Celebrity Reactions Inside

Young Thug vs. YFN Lucci Album Showdown

Young Thug and YFN Lucci are set to drop albums this Friday, reigniting their long-standing feud. Despite past beef, Thug expressed respect for Lucci’s dedication to his family. However, the rivalry took a turn when Thug reposted a fan’s comment about his music, sparking a social media exchange. Fans are speculating about potential collaborations and drama, with Lil Baby’s involvement adding fuel to the fire.

RELATED: Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist Spotted At The Heat-Warriors game

The Lo’Down: Cardi B’s Record-Breaking Moves, LeBron vs. Drake Drama  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

Cardi B greets fans in West Babylon, New York

Cardi B Makes Guinness Book Of World Records With New Album

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Kentuckiana Pride Festival & Parade

Saucy Santana Carried Out Of Waffle House On Stretcher After Alleged Collapse

Hip-Hop Wired
Alexander Wang - Arrivals - September 2025 New York Fashion Week

Cardi B Checks Crissle West Over “Disgusting” Pregnancy Comments

Hip-Hop Wired
Marc Jacobs Fall 2006

Cam'ron Says He's "At The Point Of No Return" In His Drama With Dame Dash

Hip-Hop Wired
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
Rally Held At Pennsylvania State Capitol To Urge Governor To Open Up Lockdown Orders
21 Items
Entertainment

The Rapture Coming?! The Internet Roasts Viral Sept 23 Rumor

Entertainment

Baby Bumpin’ Bardi! Cardi B Announces Pregnancy, Expecting Her First Child With Stefon Diggs–‘I Feel Very Powerful’

Entertainment

Cardi B’s First Week Sales For ‘Am I The Drama?’ Are In

27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Drake Names WWE Powerhouse Rhea Ripley as His Latest “Muse”

Reebok x Cardi B "Mommy and Me"
13 Items
Entertainment

Bardi Mami: Cardi B’s Pregnancy Style Over The Years

Entertainment

The Lo’Down with Lore’l: Kanye West Pops Up in Diddy’s Court Drama, Reginae Defends Lil Wayne

21 Savage - Issa Back to School Drive 2025
11:30
ATL

21 Savage’s Back to School Drive – Free Supplies & More Aug 3

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close