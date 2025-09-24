Listen Live
How Hunxho Turned Pain into Platinum: An Exclusive Interview

Published on September 24, 2025

Atlanta’s own Hunxho joins “Posted on The Corner” for a raw and revealing conversation. Fresh off the release of his highly anticipated sequel album, For Her, Too, Hunxho chops it up about the project that has the streets and the ladies talking. He explains why he had to drop part two, revealing that the massive success of the first For Her and the overwhelming love from female fans worldwide made it a necessity.

Hunxho gets personal, discussing how he channels his pain and vulnerabilities directly into his music, using the booth as his therapy. He reflects on the evolution from the first album to the sequel, noting he had to go “harder” and get deeper this time around. This vulnerability is paying off, leading to major career milestones like a sold-out show in London—an experience he describes as “crazy,” with fans across the pond singing every word.


 

Beyond the music, Hunxho talks about staying grounded through his faith, balancing fatherhood with his demanding career, and his plans to expand his empire into fashion and movies. He also shares advice for upcoming artists, stressing the importance of not getting discouraged and diversifying their hustle beyond just rapping. From his pre-show rituals to his surprising hidden talents and love for dogs, this interview gives you a rare look at the man behind the music. Don’t miss Hunxho as he discusses his journey, his mindset, and what’s next, including an upcoming tour.

