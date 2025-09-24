Listen Live
Young Thug & YFN Lucci Troll Each Other Ahead Of Album Showdown
Source: Paras Griffin/Prince Williams / Getty

Young Thug and YFN Lucci are back at it, and this time the smoke comes with music.

Both ATL rappers are dropping new heat this Friday, September 26, with Thugger’s “UY SCUTI” and Lucci’s “ALREADY LEGEND”. going head to head. If the online shots mean anything, it’s about to be a wild one.

On Monday, September 22, Thug posted a photo of himself laid out on the ground, surrounded by UY SCUTI box set merch, with the caption, “F*ck [YFN Lucci].” Lucci didn’t waste time firing back, dropping a pic of Thug blowing a kiss and writing, “Album ain’t nun’ for a million, ugly ahh man, [ALREADY LEGEND. drops] Friday, fk buddy.”

While the back-and-forth looks serious, word on the street is this might all be promo. Some close to both camps are saying the beef might actually be squashed, and even crazier, both artists might have features on each other’s albums. If that’s true, it would be huge for the culture. Thug and Lucci been beefing heavy for years, so a link-up would shake the game.

The beef started back in 2017 when Thug called himself the “new Tupac” on Beautiful Thugger Girls, and Lucci clapped back with, “Pac would’ve never worn a dress.” Since then, they’ve been trading shots online, and things got even more real in 2019. Last year, during Thug’s RICO trial, prosecutors claimed he was tied to a Bloods-affiliated crew behind the murder of Donovan “Nut” Thomas Jr., a close friend of Lucci.

Fans thought UY SCUTI was dropping last Friday, September 19, alongside Cardi B’s “AM I THE DRAMA?“, but Thug cleared it up, saying, “It’s a ladies’ day, do yo’ sh*t Cardi.” Now the countdown is on for Friday, and whether it’s war or a surprise alliance, it’s about to be one for the books.


