Manhole Madness: DeKalb County Man Arrested for Stealing 91 Covers

Source: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office

DeKalb County police have arrested Kailan Whatley, accused of stealing 91 manhole covers and storm drain grates in a crime spree spanning DeKalb, Rockdale, and Gwinnett counties. As reported by WSB-TV, the thefts occurred on at least five occasions, leaving dangerous open holes in neighborhoods.

The investigation gained traction on September 16, 2025, when a witness in Rockdale County captured surveillance footage of two men removing manhole covers and loading them into a 2020 Nissan Kick. The footage allowed police to identify the vehicle and its owner. Whatley was later arrested during a traffic stop.

Rockdale County reported at least 20 stolen covers in areas like Lambeth Estates, Glen Meadow, and Lake Rockaway Road. Residents expressed concerns about the risks posed by the missing covers. “We have people in the neighborhood that jog, little kids that play, and they can possibly fall in the hole,” said Larry Tukes, a Rockdale County resident.

Authorities believe the stolen covers were intended to be sold as scrap metal. DeKalb police are now collaborating with Rockdale and Gwinnett officials to investigate similar cases in their areas.

The thefts have highlighted the need for increased security measures to protect public infrastructure. Local officials are exploring options such as locking mechanisms and GPS tracking for manhole covers to prevent future incidents.

Whatley faces multiple charges, including theft and endangering public safety. Residents are encouraged to report any suspicious activity around public infrastructure as the investigation continues.