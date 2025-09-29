Listen Live
Entertainment

Young Thug Feels Like He's Slacking If Wifey Needs A Therapist

Dr.Spider: Young Thug Feels Like He’s Slacking If His Wifey Needs A Therapist

During his sitdown with The Pivot Podcast crew, Thugger gives one hell of a sound bite regarding the mental health of any woman who is in his life.

Published on September 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Young Thug is making his media rounds after dropping his first album, “UY SCUTI” since being released from prison.

During his sitdown with The Pivot Podcast crew, Thugger gives one hell of a sound bite regarding the mental health of any woman who is in his life. The Atlanta rapper believes he’s not doing his job as a man & provider if wifey needs to go to therapy, “I feel like I’m not a man if my girl get a therapist”.

Before that comment was something that raised A LOT of eyebrows and had fans online telling his girlfriend, Mariah The Scientist, to run, “I was just telling my girl I don’t think you need a therapist, and I don’t think I need a therapist”.

Basically, saying if his girl feels comfortable pouring her feelings to a stranger over him, he’s not doing his job as a man. We love Thugger, but his fans instantly called him cap for that, saying that going to a professional is far different from speaking to your man about your issues. One user online said, “The worst thing young thug has ever done was talk. People liked him for music. The more he talks the less people like him”

Following this interview was a slew of sad tweets and videos from Slime talking about his current mental state, “What do you know about being happy and sad man, I’m happy and I’m sad. Some days I’m vulnerable, some days I’m just like elated.”

In other news, Thug and his ex-op, YFN Lucci, were spotted in the club shaking hands for the first time. After years of beefing & RICO charges, the two ATL stars put their differences aside like men. Not only is the city of Atlanta happy, but this is a big W for Hip-Hop.

Dr.Spider: Young Thug Feels Like He’s Slacking If His Wifey Needs A Therapist  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

Alight Align Arise: Advancing the Movement for Repair National Conference

What We Learned From Ta-Nehisi Coates’ Talk With Ezra Klein

Hip-Hop Wired
Mayor Eric Adams holds a South Brooklyn Rally for re-...

Mayor Mixxy Eric Adams Drops Out of Race For Mayor, New Yorkers Say Good Riddance

Hip-Hop Wired
Fanatics Fest NYC 2025

Salute: Kai Cenat Cements Status As World's Greatest Twitch Streamer After Cracking 1 Million Subs

Hip-Hop Wired
Frankie Beverly At Chicago Stadium

Scottie Pippen Confirms Detached Michael Jordan Relationship

Hip-Hop Wired
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
Sundae 9.21.2025
11 Items
Entertainment

DJ Misses, Su Solo, & Lore’l Bring The Vibes For SUNDAE @ High Society

Entertainment

Cardi B’s First Week Sales For ‘Am I The Drama?’ Are In

27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

Polo Ralph Lauren Morehouse & Spelman Colleges
ATL

Spelman College: #1 HBCU for 19 Years Running

Brandy & Monica Cereal N' Milk Assets
13 Items
Fashion

Brandy & Monica Share “Boss Babe” Dress Code for Joint Tour

Big Boogie Birthday Bash interview
3:11
Birthday Bash

Big Boogie Brings Big Energy to #BirthdayBashATL

Rally Held At Pennsylvania State Capitol To Urge Governor To Open Up Lockdown Orders
21 Items
Entertainment

The Rapture Coming?! The Internet Roasts Viral Sept 23 Rumor

Chaka Zulu - Birthday Bash 2025
5:27
Birthday Bash

Chaka Zulu Honored with Rico Wade Game Changer Award at Birthday Bash

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close