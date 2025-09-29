Listen Live
Atlanta Starbucks Shutter in Company Shake-Up

Published on September 29, 2025

Starbucks has closed three of its Atlanta locations as part of a significant nationwide restructuring plan. This move is a component of a larger strategy that includes a $1 billion investment to reshape the company’s store portfolio, shuttering roughly 1% of its U.S. stores and eliminating 900 non-retail jobs.

As reported by Fox 5 Atlanta, the three Atlanta-area coffee shops that have ceased operations are:

  • 100 Peachtree Street (Equitable Building)
  • 21 14th Street (Midtown)
  • 1870 Piedmont Avenue (near Cheshire Bridge Road)

According to reports, the downtown location on Peachtree Street closed on September 26, with the other two following suit on September 27.

These closures are not just a local event but a piece of a much larger puzzle. In a letter to employees, Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol explained that the company is evaluating its stores to identify locations that are not delivering on financial growth or the expected customer environment. “Each year, we open and close coffeehouses for a variety of reasons, from financial performance to lease expirations,” Niccol wrote. “This is a more significant action that we understand will impact partners and customers.”

The company’s “Back to Starbucks” strategy aims to refresh its physical footprint by closing underperforming stores and investing in renovating others. The goal is to create more inviting spaces and adapt to evolving customer behaviors, which increasingly favor convenience and mobile ordering.

For the employees, referred to as “partners,” affected by these closures, Starbucks has committed to providing support. The company stated it is working to transfer impacted partners to nearby stores where possible and will offer severance packages to those who cannot be relocated.

While Atlanta still has numerous Starbucks cafes, the loss of these neighborhood spots disrupts the daily routines of many customers who relied on them as a “third place” for work, meetings, or a simple coffee break. The closures highlight a dynamic shift in the retail landscape as major brands like Starbucks re-evaluate their strategies to stay connected with their customer base and ensure long-term growth.

