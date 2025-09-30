Listen Live
Entertainment

Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Exchange Slander, X Reacts

Once Again It’s On: Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Exchange Slander, X Reacts

Cardi B wasn't the source of the drama this time around...

Published on September 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source:

Just when it seemed like the Cardi B and Nicki Minaj beef was well done and cooked, the Queens rapper decided to rehash her long-standing feud with her Hip-Hop rival following the release of Bardi’s history-making sophomore album, Am I The Drama?

While Cardi B was minding her business and cooking up some tasty-looking ribs in the oven, Nicki took to X to heat up their old beef and began clowning Cardi B’s first week sales, which actually saw Am I The Drama? move 235,000 equivalent album units.

First referencing the $4.99 promotional price for Am I The Drama?, Nicki went on to call Cardi B “Barney Dangerous” before bluntly stating, “Still. You. Could. Not. outsell. Meeeeee” among other “interesting” tweets.

That being said, it’s worth noting that Nicki Minaj’s The Pinkprint sold 244,000 equivalent album units in its first week when it was released in 2024. Looks like she’s mighty proud to be holding those extra 9,000 units over Cardi B’s head.

Continuing to troll Cardi, Nicki went on to reference her current pregnancy with Stefon Diggs and even suggested she was “raw doggin” it out here and alleged that Cardi has “HPVeeeeee.”

Not one to bite her tongue, Cardi B clapped back immediately saying, “The power I have… make these btches come out of rehab everytime. Go to your fcking room.” Calling Nicki Minaj “Cocaine Barbie,” Cardi went for Nicki’s jugular, claiming that the Queens rapper had fertility problems due to her drug abuse and even roped in her hubby, Kenneth Petty, by saying “bro be touching 12 year olds,” allegedly.

The tweets have since been deleted, of course.

Check out some of the nasty back-and-forth tweets below, and let us know your thoughts on these two once again squaring off in the comments section below. Plenty more reactions, too.

Once Again It’s On: Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Exchange Slander, X Reacts  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Once Again It’s On: Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Exchange Slander, X Reacts  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Once Again It’s On: Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Exchange Slander, X Reacts  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Once Again It’s On: Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Exchange Slander, X Reacts  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Once Again It’s On: Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Exchange Slander, X Reacts  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Once Again It’s On: Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Exchange Slander, X Reacts  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Once Again It’s On: Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Exchange Slander, X Reacts  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Once Again It’s On: Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Exchange Slander, X Reacts  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Once Again It’s On: Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Exchange Slander, X Reacts  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

2025 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash

Young Thug Albums Ranked: Where 'UY SCUTI' Lands Among His Best

Hip-Hop Wired
Alight Align Arise: Advancing the Movement for Repair National Conference

What We Learned From Ta-Nehisi Coates’ Talk With Ezra Klein

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Global Citizen Festival

Hello, It's Her: Cardi B Get's Another No.1 On Billboard 200 With 'AM I THE DRAMA?'

Hip-Hop Wired
Whiskey with ice cubes in glass, bottle and barrel on wooden table against black background, space for text

Thieves Steal $1 Million In Whiskey In Washington State Heist

Hip-Hop Wired
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
"Hurry Up Tomorrow" World Premiere
Entertainment

Metro Boomin Cleared in Sexual Assault Lawsuit: Jury Finds No Liability

Sundae 9.21.2025
11 Items
Entertainment

DJ Misses, Su Solo, & Lore’l Bring The Vibes For SUNDAE @ High Society

27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

Polo Ralph Lauren Morehouse & Spelman Colleges
ATL

Spelman College: #1 HBCU for 19 Years Running

Big Boogie Birthday Bash interview
3:11
Birthday Bash

Big Boogie Brings Big Energy to #BirthdayBashATL

Brandy & Monica Cereal N' Milk Assets
13 Items
Fashion

Brandy & Monica Share “Boss Babe” Dress Code for Joint Tour

Chaka Zulu - Birthday Bash 2025
5:27
Birthday Bash

Chaka Zulu Honored with Rico Wade Game Changer Award at Birthday Bash

Music

KenTheMan Opens Up About Love, Independence & Taking Over Hip-Hop

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close